Editor’s note: The Courier receives a fair number of guest columns and we don’t always have the room to publish them all. This week I yield my space to Melissa Clark’s submission.
It’s a common refrain: “Radical Socialist Democrats” are ruining our country. Red-faced, angry pundits, community leaders and everyday citizens, foaming at the mouth, screech scorching rhetoric primarily designed to fire up those that agree with them. This behavior is heartily embraced by conservative leaning members of our community, particularly in regard to the WPSD.
A Jan. 4 letter to the editor by Curt Grina is an excellent example. Breathlessly wailing about the “Invasion of LGBTQ Zealots,” he calls critics of the current school board and interim superintendent a “cabal,” “socialist bullies,” questions the integrity of anyone who dare have the audacity disagree with him, then ends his letter with a demand that those who don’t agree with him shut up.
Board Vice President David Illingworth II is right there with him, quite literally believing there is a conspiracy amongst parents to turn their children against him, the board and Ken Witt, stating “…People who manipulate children like that are beneath contempt … I’m excited to work with (Witt) to improve the education of (Woodland Park School District) students for their own benefit, instead of being used by activists as weapons in a media campaign.”
I might ask both these individuals and those who agree with this blustering what they believe the point of education is. Yes, education should include basic academics: math, science, literature. But I would also challenge them to consider the message they are spewing out into our community. Disagreement is unacceptable. Critics must be silenced. 17- and 18-year-old students are mature enough to go to war for this country but at the same time are incapable of thinking for themselves what could benefit their education. Humility is a sign of weakness. Compromise is wrong.
What are we doing if we do not empower students to have confidence in themselves, to speak their truths, to stand up for what they believe is right? Fundamentally, shouldn’t education give children tools to think independently, make considered decisions and learn to make persuasive arguments when opinions differ? What are we trying to teach our students? Viewpoints are only valid when they agree with your narrow perspective? Differing outlooks should be summarily dismissed? Throwing temper tantrums in the media proves you are correct? Is it really better to silence critics than to welcome a challenge? Are our leaders so blinded by rigid ideology they cannot see they are advocating for abolishing a core tenement of American society, the freedom of speech? The ego, arrogance and hubris on display is astonishing!
Parents are pulling students from the district, and this cannot be disputed. Clearly, there are parents who make this choice because they do not feel the district is conservative enough in their platform and executive practices.
But why is no one mentioning the parents who are leaving the district as a direct result of the hateful discourse continually spewed from the top down?
Concerns like “the school board creates too much drama,” “the district does not care about any level of diversity” and “the district is not listening” are not uncommon. Have Mr. Grina, Mr. Illingworth, and the rest of the school leadership listened to these parents?
Is anyone shocked that stripping away the humanity of half the community, claiming liberals know nothing about education, are purposely destroying our community, are dumb, violent, manipulative and weaponize our children also drives parents away? Likely not; it’s more probable that in the eyes of leadership, these people do not matter, possibly do not even register as human beings.
Indeed, the message being delivered to our children is one of chest thumping and fist pounding as the ideal way to get your point across; that anyone who disagrees is nothing more than trash to be thrown away; all must conform or leave.
Why is this legacy acceptable?
Melissa Clark is a resident of Woodland Park.