Well, friends, there went 2022.
It’s time to reflect on what I hoped would happen and what actually happened.
For the last two years, I’ve done weekly email check-ins with a friend. We ask each other what we did, what we will do, and if there’s anything else we’d like to add.
I title the section about what I did as, “What Actually Happened,” so it’s a fitting segue into reviewing the year.
You see, there’s usually a gap between my plans, intentions and sometimes extremely wishful thinking and what ends up happening due to a myriad of things.
I won’t lie — I’ve felt shame around not accomplishing what I said I would do.
But the weekly check-in isn’t about shaming or blaming ourselves into action.
It’s a chance to reflect — every single week — on our lives and on what’s working and what isn’t. It’s a chance to look ahead to the coming week before it lands upon us, so perhaps we can influence how it goes.
They say there’s a space between stimulus and response. (Don’t ask me who said it because its source is in question.)
The weekly check-in provides a space between the weeks where I might find my agency among all of the things I just can’t control.
You might remember I declared 2022 “The Year of Fun.”
While I truly believed last January that I had a system in place to ensure fun would be a regular part of the year, it turns out I didn’t.
I imagined a year of so much fun, but I didn’t do the necessary things to help fun happen.
The year wasn’t fun-free, but two more accurate labels come to mind.
“The Year of the Novel” is one possibility, because the most consistent fun thing I did in 2022 was read novels. This fall alone, I read over 10,000 pages as I conquered Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” series and related novellas and novels.
Another description could be, “The Year of Learning the Hard Way What’s Necessary for Fun.”
By this, I mean, I regularly made choices that set up conditions that dried up my energy for fun, spontaneity and creativity.
It was also most definitely the year of learning how to set boundaries and loving limits while remaining grounded in who I am and naming what works for me.
I learned that I need to have open time and mental space to have fun, to be creative, and to enjoy life.
Knowing what I know now, how will 2023 be different?
I hope to regularly check in with my capacity for fun and take a look at what’s getting in the way, and to adjust as needed. Because I still need fun — we all need fun. It’s a matter of setting up the conditions where it’s most likely to happen.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, wellness and mindset coach, and gardener. She helps people cultivate resilient bodies, minds and gardens. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at joannazaremba.com.