CRIPPLE CREEK • A business that thrives on loyalty and local connection, Western Skies Design Company has an imprint of logos in Teller County.
A custom embroidery, digital printing and apparel company with customers that include Newmont Mining Corp., Teller County government, fire districts, casinos and athletic teams, Western Skies is in an historic building at 371 E. Bennett Ave.
Brandie Larsen founded the company six years ago in her home after working as a costume designer for the Butte Theatre in Cripple Creek. “I decided I wanted to stay in fabrics, needles and threads,” she said.
As the business grew, Larsen ordered more embroidery machines and opened Western Skies on the lower level of the Cripple Creek Elks Lodge.
A year ago, she hired her friend Tamara Crawford to help run the business and recently hired a third employee. “I finally have some good employees, so I can move on and expand the business,” Larsen said.
With six machines, which she terms the “Cadillac” of embroidery, the business buzzes with the sound of commerce in action. “We do logos for small businesses, the cities of Victor and Cripple Creek and uniforms for the schools,” Larsen said.
When it comes to fulfilling orders, the business is flexible. “The craziest thing I’ve ever done is a horse blanket for a saddle,” Larsen said. “If we can get it in the embroidery machine, we can stitch it.”
And in the technological age, Western Skies can do QR codes on shirts and hats.
For a company in a small rural area with a ranching tradition, Western Skies stands out for its livestock services. “It’s kind of our ‘thing’ that if you can send us a picture of the side of a cow, with the cattle brand on it, we can make the embroidery on a hat,” Larsen said. “We’re kind of proud of that.”
Along with the in-store services, Western Skies Design Company fulfills online orders.