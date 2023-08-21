The Florissant Grange announced the Colorado Chapter of the International Western Music Association’s Western Showcase, Sept. 10.

Four performers will take the stage with song and poetry, in the good ole Western style. The Russellers, who hail from Redwing, Colo., are husband-and-wife cattle ranchers and their music has entertained audiences all over the west. Their music, instrumentals, and cowboy poetry are original and genuine. Beverly Russellers plays the saw adding even more flair to their performance.

Dennis Knill known by his stage name “Quickdraw” is from Lamar, Colo., and is a lifetime horseman, gunfight reenactor, and leather smith. He will entertain with western songs, old and new.

Sheri Cederburg is joining from Hot Springs, S.D. Cederburg is originally from Colorado and her poems will tug at your heartstrings, make you laugh, and make you think. Not only does she tell a story but this lady can drive her own team of horses.

Rounding out the performers is Sonja Oliver from Cripple Creek who is a songstress with an admiration for western nature and history. She is alco a Courier reporter.

The International Western Music Association is an organization that encourages and supports the preservation, performance and composition of historic traditional and contemporary music and poetry of the west. Their headquarters are in Coppel, Texas, but there are several chapters across the west, including Colorado.

The Western Showcase is free and family friendly. Showtime is Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant (corner of Wildhorn and CR 31). There will be free refreshments, too. Bring the whole family and enjoy an afternoon of good ole Western entertainment. Donations are always welcome.