LAKE GEORGE • For a real taste of Western hospitality, M Lazy C Ranch is inviting everyone to come out and enjoy what they have to offer.
This includes such activites as meals, horseback adventures, dancing, shooting, archery and hunting. And of course, camping in your tent, RV, or one of their authentic, turn-of-the-century rustic cabins that have been lovingly restored.
This world-famous historic guest ranch is where you can step into the boots of a cowboy and ride into the Old West the way it used to be.
The ranch started as a homestead in 1906, and today it’s a great place to relax in the midst of good old fashioned Western hospitality.
“I want this place to be affordable and enjoyable to all; visitors and locals alike,” said Kelly Gottus, owner of the M Lazy C Ranch.
New at the ranch is breakfast and dinner, served four days a week, Thursday through Monday. Since the ranch is just starting this, menus will be posted on their website and reservations are required.
The meals will be some real good down-home cooking and lots of it, Gottus said. They have brought in a “cowgirl” who is a Cordon Bleu-trained chef from New Orleans. Breakfast is served from 8 to 10 a.m. at a cost of $12.95 for adults and $9.50 for kids (ages 2 -12). Children under 2 eat free.
Dinners is served from 6 to 8 p.m. for $17.95 for adults, and $12.95 for kids. Seniors and military, both active and veterans, get a 10% discount on all offerings.
For a “hoot and hollerin’” good time, M Lazy C is cooking up a chuck wagon dinner on several Saturday nights through the summer. Guests will enjoy a great steak with all the fixings, followed by entertainment by local cowboy musician and yodeler Levi Richardson. He will also lead the guests in old fashioned square dancing. So, clean off your boots, polish up your belt buckles or just wear whatever you have on and mosey on over. Check the website for dates, as a few Saturdays are booked for weddings and other occasions. Cost is $32.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids. Reservations are required.
On Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., the Man Cave Meat Co. food truck will be at the ranch, serving a variety of vittles from the classic all-beef burger to Exotic Bigfoot Chili. This unique bill of fare is open to campers and the community, and no reservations are needed.
M Lazy C is packed with activities for all ages — and not just the campers. “All activities are a la carte and open to everyone. I want people to see that we are new and different and a special place and home for everyone,” said Gottus.
For horse lovers, the ranch offers several horseback trail opportunities and even equestrian yoga.
Guest can also learn what it is like to be a working cowboy. Ride one from their herd or bring your own. M Lazy C Ranch is surrounded by 350,000 acres of Pike National Forest on three sides, which provides all types of riding trails and amazing views.
There’s also a shooting range and archery range. And they have a hunting program, through Mule Creek Outfitters. Family-owned and operated for over 30 years, Mule Creek Outfitters offers some of the very best hunting and fishing in Colorado. “We believe in fair-chase hunting and have a deep admiration and respect for animals we hunt and fish,” said Gottus.
Mule Creek Outfitters has one of the largest huntable areas available to both resident and non-resident hunters. It has permits for five Game Management Units within Pike National Forest, including Lost Creek Wilderness; they are 50, 58, 500, 501, and 581.
“Whether you draw a limited tag, or you’re hunting Over-the-Counter (OTC), we’ve got you covered for all seasons (rifle, archery, and muzzle loading). We have no ‘off-the-shelf’ hunts; every hunt is different, and every group is unique. It’s our goal to personally tailor your hunt to you and your group. Let us guide you in relentless pursuit of timeless memories, and God-willing, some elk,” Gottus said.
If you do go hunting on your own and manage to bag one way off the beaten trail, the outfitters have you covered. They will assist you in getting your game out of the woods. This service is available in game units 50, 51 and 581.
There is something for everyone whether RVing, camping in a tent, or one of the ranch cabins, and there are no long-term commitments; stay one night or longer and all activities are a la carte. Guests can design their stay per their budget.
“We want to serve the average person, but treat them like they are at a five-star resort,” Gottus said.
The business is also able accommodate special needs. “We’ll do whatever it takes to make that magic happen,” said Gottus.
M Lazy C is located at 801 County Road 453, about five miles West of Lake George. For more information, go to mlazyc.com.