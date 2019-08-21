Experience Colorado’s historic past during the inaugural Western Heritage Day at Mueller State Park on Saturday Aug. 24th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The new event at one of Colorado’s most popular state parks will celebrate the early beginnings of Colorado’s history and impact upon the region by the Native American Ute Tribe, mountain men, miners, pioneers and ranchers along with the railroad, cattle ranching, mining and agriculture industries.
Visitors will discover an atmosphere reminiscent of the “Old West” at the park’s Visitor Center, Livery and Cheesman Ranch locations through portrayals by volunteers dressed in vintage costumes who will present gold panning, cooking demonstrations, hayride tours to historic locations, frontier music and activities for children.
Activity highlights include pioneer crafts and games, a Stick Horse Rodeo, butter churning, horses and cowboys, branding and roping, cowboy poetry, humor and stories of the west — old and new.
“This event will take us back to our western roots. We have such a rich history with our historic cabins and Mueller family legacy,” said Linda Groat, program coordinator. “We are excited to host a new festival with real horses, cowboys, burros, gold panning and we hope people will come out and see all the beauty, fun and history our state parks have to offer.”
Groat emphasized the importance of the Mueller Ranch and its place in Colorado history at a time when the family raised award-winning horse and cattle, and when the notorious Cahill brothers horse thieved and bootlegged the area.
Stations throughout the park are designed to allow people of all ages experience pioneer ways of life. Visitors can churn fresh butter to go with warm cornbread and cobbler cooked over the fire in a cast iron Dutch oven; spin yarn on a spinning wheel; observe roping and branding demonstrations; learn from about the fur trading mountain men; run a barrel race or rope a (dummy) calf; and play old-fashioned games including cat’s cradle, hopscotch and walking on stilts.
A photo station provided by Rock Ledge Ranch will allow visitors an opportunity to memorialize their frontier experience in pioneer fashion against the backdrop of a log cabin. Food will be available for purchase from the Lunch Box food truck.
According to Groat, now is the perfect time to experience Mueller State Park and its 44 miles of hiking trails.
“The grass is tall and green — over waist high and filled with wildflowers,” Groats said.
A valid $8 daily parks pass per vehicle or $80 annual pass is all that is required to enter the park. All Western Heritage Day activities are free. Once entering the park, stop by the Visitor Center to sign up for the hayride.
Mueller State Park is located on Colorado Highway 67, 3.5 miles south of Divide. For weather updates or more information call 687-2366 or visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/Mueller/.
This event is made possible by the following partners: Friends of Mueller State Park, Ute Pass Historical Society, Rock Ledge Ranch, Front Range Minerals and Chico Basin Ranch.