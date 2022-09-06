WOODLAND PARK • Ranchers, musicians and poets, Donna and Tom Hatton have been entertaining folks around these parts for decades. Two years ago, the couple, singing as A Cowboy’s Legacy, initiated the Cowboy Western Show: In the Shadow of Pikes Peak.
With this year’s concert, “In the Shadow of Pikes Peak — The Reunion,” the Hattons honor those who died in the attacks of Sept. 11, as well as others who have suffered losses.
“The concert is to celebrate life, to give people hope, joy and love,” Donna Hatton said, adding that the performance honors members of the military, firefighters and police in Teller County.
The show opens with a presentation by the Color Guard from VFW Post 11411 of Florissant, followed by “The Piper Must be Paid,” sung by Eric Elison.
The lineup includes music with guitarist Daniel Park and the Mini-Strings duo, along with poetry by Randy Hoyt and Sherl Cederburg, who is a contender for International Western Music Association‘s female poet of the year.
Jedd Hafer is the master of ceremonies. Stand-up comic and motivational speaker who gives guidance to professionals all over the world about conflict resolution and stress, Hafer grew up in Woodland Park and once worked at the Children’s Ark in Green Mountain Falls.
The Hattons’ granddaughter, 13-year-old Evie Hatton Gutierrez, is a member of the Youth IWMA.
“We’ve all become family,” Donna Hatton said.
A Cowboy’s Legacy begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Tickets are $10 cash or check at the door. Food trucks will be available before the show.