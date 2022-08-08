In the final chapter of a legend, a vision came.
It was a view, in one direction the high peaks of Colorado’s Front Range and in another the sprawling plains where a buffalo hunter made his name.
On his death bed in 1917, the story goes, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody dreamed of Lookout Mountain above Golden, west of Denver. This was where he wished to be buried.
Visitors can pay their respects at the mountaintop grave, which is accompanied by the Buffalo Bill Museum along a high, ascending road from town. Golden is proud to be the man’s resting place. Proud to represent the Old West that Buffalo Bill knew.
“Howdy folks!” reads the arch above Washington Avenue downtown. “Welcome to Golden, where the West lives.”
It seems a quick escape from Denver, the skyscrapers suddenly replaced by Lookout Mountain and big, flattop neighbors. But Golden is not without the traffic and crowds of the city.
It’s no wonder the tourist interest, what with the scenery and spoils in town. Washington Avenue is not the main street from Buffalo Bill’s day. The West lives a modern life — and delivers still something precious like gold:
Stop in
Whether you’re a fashionista, gift giver, home decorator or someone with an appreciation for something unique, Washington Avenue provides.
Close by the iconic arch is Silver Horse, which bills itself as “Outpost of the New West.” It’s a showcase of Western art, boots, hats and Native American jewelry.
Baby Doe’s aims for “quirky and quality” in its selection of women’s apparel and accessories. Regulars have been adding to their wardrobe since 1999.
Consignment scavengers comb the racks and shelves at Rewind on the main drag. More surprise finds at Rockin’ Horse Antique and Collectibles.
Blue Moose Trading Co. promises a gift for everyone, including a rustic array of home decor. Other bets for souvenirs along Washington Avenue: Golden Goods and Red Wagon Gift and Garden Shop.
For your wellness, check out Spinster Sisters, specializing in plant-based skin, hair and body products. The senses awaken, too, at Earth Sweet Botanicals, just a block off the main street. More aromatic goodness at Old Barrel Tea Co., peddling loose leaf tea, local honey and spices.
You’ll have seen enough road cyclists and kayakers on Clear Creek to know Golden is an outdoor-loving town.
More evidence of that at such shops as Bentgate Mountaineering, a staple for more than 25 years; Golden Bike Shop, another downtown go-to; and Icelantic Skis, the manufacturer with its flagship store on Washington Avenue.
Food and drink
For downtown brunch, Sassafras’s Southern comfort food gets rave reviews. Also on the main drag is Windy Saddle Cafe, a cozy, Western-themed coffee shop serving breakfast sandwiches and pastries. Off Washington Avenue is the old-school Golden Diner.
For lunch, you’ll likely see a line outside D’Deli. You can go for your turkey, ham or club sandwich, but the little shop asks you to step outside your comfort zone. The Junker, for example, combines roast beef, peanut butter and egg salad, while the Piggly Wiggly consists of ham, bacon, cream cheese, guacamole, salsa and fried onions.
Woody’s has been locally owned and operated since 1993. The buffet of wood-fired pizza and salad gets the attention, but don’t overlook the wood-fired wings from the menu.
Table Mountain Grill and Cantina’s big, adobe front turns heads on Washington Avenue. For a different twist on Latin cuisine, check out El Callejon. Sherpa House is beloved for Nepalese and for its outdoor space next to Golden City Brewery, which has operated out of a historic home for nearly 30 years.
Golden calls itself “the biggest little beer town,” and that’s not just for the presence of Coors. It’s the saturation of much smaller breweries. Another one along Washington Avenue is Mountain Toad, where there’s usually a tasty food truck.
Those are examples of modern watering holes, while Buffalo Rose represents one dating to 1858. Ace-Hi Tavern opened its doors on Washington Avenue in 1961, and the good times continue to roll with live music and pool.
Entertainment
In walking distance from downtown, the Coors Brewery tour requires reservations well in advance. That’s “a uniquely Golden experience,” according to the local visitors bureau.
So is a tour of geology at the Colorado School of Mines in the heart of town.
For more historical appreciation down here below Buffalo Bill’s grave, kids and kids at heart will enjoy the Colorado Railroad Museum.
Locomotives of Colorado’s early years are preserved. Pioneers of adventure are celebrated at the American Mountaineering Museum.
For fresh air and canyon views, hit the Clear Creek Trail from town.
Recently introduced to Washington Avenue: the Itty Bitty Art Project, featuring whimsical works for families to find in hiding.
Check the show calendar for Miners Alley Playhouse.
