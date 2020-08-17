A wellness fair hosted by Deanna L. McNulty, owner of Florissant Family Medicine, attracted 150 people to the parking lot of her clinic on Aug. 8.
Joining McNulty were Air Med, UC Health, Scentsy, Florissant Library, Joan Maxwell, Scott Little Chiropractic, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance Department, Florissant Fire Department, Select Care Medicare, Aspen Training, Namasayin CBD, Blue Sky Maintenance, Independent Living Center, Teller Senior Coalition, and Forest Ridge Transitional Care. 31 businesses donated door prizes that were given out during the fair.
“It has always been my dream to offer quality health care in a rural community,” said McNulty.
She was excited that her first wellness fair was so well received.
McNulty opened Florissant Family Medicine at the town's main intersection on Feb. 1. Her practice now includes patients from as far away as Jefferson, Fairplay and Guffey.
She is currently accepting new patients and accepts most commercial medical insurance and Medicare and Colorado Medicaid. Her practice is open to anyone of any age. For complete details of services, visit her website florissantfm.com. She can also be found on Facebook.
McNulty grew up across the United States as her dad was in the Navy. After graduating from Santana High School in Santee, Calif., she became a Paramedic and worked in Leavenworth and Topeka, Kansas for 15 years. She received her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington and then attended the School of Nursing Studies at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, receiving her doctoral degree in Family Nurse Practice.
Currently, she continues to work at Zebulon Pike Youth Services in Colorado Springs. “As soon as my replacement is trained, I want to be here (in Florissant) full-time,” she said.
Her office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. McNulty is assisted by office manager Kimberly Hughes-Walker and part-time assistant Angela Petite. The office phone is 719-839-1923. After hours, there is a phone option to reach the after-hour provider for urgent needs only.
McNulty has put together three-year and five-year plans, which include expanding services and obtaining her own building.
She said she is looking forward to holding another wellness fair next year.
“I have fallen in love with this community and the people, I’ve found my forever home,” McNulty said.