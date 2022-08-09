Thunderclouds gathered above the Mountain Arts Festival Saturday afternoon in Woodland Park, but no one ran for cover.
It’s par for the course that the weather will be mercurial on any given day in the City Above the Clouds.
On that day, there were shifts from blazing sun, to sprinkles, to lightning and back again. No matter for the crowds enjoying the festivities throughout the Weekend in Woodland, Aug. 5-7. There was too much to see and do to worry about a few raindrops.
The weekend saw the confluence of several events in Woodland Park, including the 37th annual Mountain Arts Festival outside Ute Pass Cultural Center, Vino & Notes wine festival in Memorial Park, and Critterfest outside the Dinosaur Resource Center.
In addition to those fun happenings, the shops and restaurants on Midland Avenue bustling. Parking spots were somewhat difficult to find as people from all over the Pikes Peak region flocked to the town and happily trekked from attraction to attraction.
At the arts festival, happy vendors welcomed attendees into their booths.
Sheri Noordam, of Omaha, Neb., travels from fair to fair throughout the West selling her Naad Naturals wares, including aromatherapy essential oils and bracelets with precious gems as awell as porous beads made of volcanic rock that can be doused with the oils. She said it was her first time at the Mountain Arts Festival.
Metal artist Vince DeCuio, of Elizabeth, Colo., was happy to report the sale of two of his large spherical metal sculptures made of horsehoes. The owner of American Steel Art said he hoped his 7-foot cactus sculpture, also made of horsehoes, would sell by the end of the weekend so he wouldn’t have to lug it home.
Colorado Springs-based ceramic artist Jen Friedberg shared a booth with two other artists. She had ceramic votive holders and plant pots for sale. With each sale from her Bespoke Beast Ceramics business, she included a small succulent.
A maker of dolls, Denise Hood posed for a photo with one of her large yetis, popular in the Ute Pass area where Bigfoot tales are part of the lore. The 88-year-old seamstress sells her dolls just twice a year at shows in Woodland Park, including Mountain Arts Festival. She said she created the pattern for her one-of-a-kind furry yetis, which come in several size and colors.
Karolyn Dunlop, who not long ago moved from California to Colorado, had a booth filled with her late mother’s abstract and watercolor artworks. Ruth Voorhies DeHaan, who died in 2021, was a sign painter by trade and worked in several Colorado counties. In her spare time, she painted artworks.
Rhonda Lee, of Rhonda Lee Pottery Studio in the Springs welcomed visitors to her booth, adorned with colorful “pots you can use” (her tagline). She has been making pottery for 40 years and also gives private lessons.
Kathleen Noble, a Woodland Park watercolor artist and illustrator, and a member of the nonprofit Mountain Artists, had bright and colorful original paintings and prints for sale at her booth near the main stage, where the silent auction drew visitors. The Mountain Artists held free raffle drawings on the hour for to win a $20 gift certificate to any of the participating vendors.
And, just a few hours into Saturday’s festival, the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County and Mountain View Yogurt Plus had already gone through 18 cases of A&W Root Beer. They were selling root beer floats made with the shop’s vanilla frozen yogurt for $5, reported shop co-owner Carolyn Stalnaker. The sweet treat, aka a black cow mountain as told by “Teller Gives Back” columnist Gayle Gross last week, was in honor of National Root Beer Float Day. Proceeds from the sales supported area nonprofits.
What a great idea to coordinate several events and attracted a mulltitude of visitors (and their pocketbooks) to town. It was Woodland Park at its very best. Kudos to all the organizers and volunteers who helped make Woodland Park and Teller County the place to be on a summer weekend.
