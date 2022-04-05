Collaborations are great because organizations that work together save time and money. It used to be that nonprofits made a conscious effort to host events on different days than any other organization. This was nice, but it didn’t always increase attendance, and it also didn’t take into consideration the attendee’s perspective.
Imagine living 30 minutes away from town and it’s a weekend. You’re ready to get away from home but there’s only one activity scheduled in town. Would you choose to go? Now, consider there are two or three events happening, spread out over the weekend. Are you more likely to make the trip now and potentially spend the night?
Weekend in Woodland is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. It started because the Mountain Arts Festival and Vino & Notes’ coordinators want to share resources. A passport system, so people can visit each event, is happening. You can visit Tellerevents.com to learn more. This is a Facebook page showcasing nonprofit events in Teller County. Each of the organization’s websites have information about being a vendor at their event: themountainartists.org and vinoandnotes.com.
The goal for Weekend in Woodland is to offer people opportunity. For example: On Friday night, VIP ticket holders for Vino & Notes and artists from the Mountain Arts Festival will mix n’ mingle at Reserve Our Gallery. On Saturday, three events happen: Mountain Arts Festival at Memorial Park, Vino & Notes at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, and Critterfest at the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center. A shuttle runs from Woodland Park High School to the park where a person can get off the shuttle, “check out Vino & Notes” with a temporary pass, or purchase an all-day ticket to taste wine and listen to a variety of musicians. The shuttle continues and stops at UPCC, where artisans are set up for the Mountain Arts Festival. People can get off here for the Art Festival and they can also cross the road to visit Critterfest.
Nonprofits also have an opportunity to set up on Saturday at no cost on the “walk” between events. Henrietta Avenue from Park to Fairview will be closed. If you are interested in participating from noon to 5 p.m. with your nonprofit, call me at 719-233-9902 or let Zanya know.
The Mountain Arts Festival continues on Sunday but you’ll be able to park in town instead of at the high school. It is currently the only activity happening. I’m asking someone in the downtown Woodland Park area to consider coordinating a sidewalk sale for Saturday and/or Sunday. Is that you?
Connect with Zanya Rodabaugh at Zanya@zbestinrealestate.com or myself with questions. We believe Weekend in Woodland works best when it benefits the most people.
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s working with nonprofits on Collaborative Fundraising Opportunities to alleviate the stress of sustaining a nonprofit in smaller communities. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org. To be part of this column, contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.