This weekend is set to be a hit for fossil, gem and mineral collectors and enthusiasts as the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club hosts its 20th Annual Lake George Gem & Mineral Show.
This year’s milestone event kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting) in an open field next to the Lake George Post Office, 38200 U.S. 24, Lake George (80827). Admission and parking are free.
"Our main emphasis is the low overhead of our show, which gives our vendors leeway to set prices low. It's a good deal," said John Rakowski, a retired geologist and longtime member of the club. "Whether you are an amateur rock hound, a hobbyist, a professional geologist, or just looking for a great deal on some gemstone or wire gold jewelry, this is the place to stop Friday, Aug. 16th through Sunday the 18th."
The show is a fundraiser for the club's scholarships.
"Proceeds from dealer fees go toward at least $2,000 in yearly scholarships for students from Park and Teller counties who are starting college-level geology programs," Rakowski said. The club has awarded approximately $10,000 total in scholarships and donations over the years, he said.
"There are a lot of earth science-related jobs in the U.S., which can be anything from helping CDOT to build roads, to building houses, people who look for safe potable sources of water and to places to dispose of items, those who work in the mining and petroleum industries, and people who do research on volcanoes and earthquakes. That's why we want to support kids who want to study earth sciences and geology."
"When we have no applicants the money supports interns at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument or earth science museums. Last year we had no scholarship applicants and the club paid $3,000 out in support: $1,000 to the Western Museum of Mining and Industry; $1,000 to the Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum in Florissant; and $1,000 to fund an intern at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. Come to our show this weekend to support our programs."
Scholarship applications will be accepted until April 1, 2020. To apply, a graduating senior from Park/Teller County who is planning to study earth science or geology at an accredited school may submit a one-page informal letter to the club explaining their plan of study and their science background. Scholarship guidelines are outlined on the club's website, LGGMclub.org
"As long as their intent is to major in some aspect of geology, they can apply. We would vastly prefer giving out scholarship money to support money," Rakowski said, noting not all the scholarship fund comes from the show dealer fees. The remainder comes from club dues.
Applications may be emailed to VicePres@LGGMClub.org.
Started in 1998 by a handful of Lake George mineral collectors, the nonprofit Lake George Gem & Mineral Club has grown to a current membership of about 320, with folks ranging in age from the teens to the 70s. Members come from all over the state, but mainly include Park, Teller and El Paso county residents, Front Range geology enthusiasts, summer residents visiting from other states, and other hobbyists interested in rocks and minerals, fossils, and the history of the Pikes Peak and South Park areas, he said.
According to Richard Kawamoto, president of the Lake George Gem and Mineral Club, 36 vendors from around the country will be exhibiting mineral specimens, fossils, jewelry and even meteorites at the show this weekend. The public is welcome to get their up-close look at mineral specimens, rocks, gems, fossils, lapidary work, beads and jewelry.
"Our vendors are a mixture of mineral specimens, lapidary materials, lapidary supplies, fossils, finished jewelry items and material to make jewelry with," Rakowski added.
The show is also a fun place for youngsters to learn about geology, he said. "The club makes sure kids get a mineral specimen or a fossil. We try to make it a family type of affair."
The show will include kids’ activities such as mineral and crystal hunts in sand-filled plastic containers for specimens that children can keep, at no cost.
The show can see from up to 500 visitors on a sunny day. Between 140 to 180 are on the premises of the show at any given time throughout the weekend, Rakowski said.
Lake George Gem & Mineral Club meets monthly and also offers informational programs and field trips. For more information, visit the club's Facebook page or website, lggmclub.org.