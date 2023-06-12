In Woodland Park, a rundown old building on the city’s main street prompted a discussion about urban blight vs. private property rights.

The building, at 209 E. Midland Ave. is an “ongoing insult to the city,” said Arden Weatherford, member of the Downtown Development Authority, speaking at the meeting June 6.

Weatherford also takes issue with the broker’s sign in the window.

“It looks like a high-school kid made it,” he said. “There’s just nothing positive going on over there.”

DDA chair, Tony Perry, went for the kinder\softer solution rather than seeking condemnation by the city.

“We have been trying to sit down with the owner and broker,” he said. “Perhaps there is a grant we may be able to access to help them clean up.”

However, the DDA is charged with addressing urban blight, Perry said. “Maybe this board can recommend to the city that we start this condemnation process,” he said. “The process is onerous to actually make that happen.”

On the other hand, Perry repeated his suggestion that the board attempt to find a solution with the owner.

“I believe the best strategy is to sit down with the owner and make it clear that we are here to assist him in any way to improve his investment,” Perry said.

Weatherford agreed with Perry, to a point.

“But let’s not be afraid to do what we gotta do,” he said. “This has been going on for the past couple of years.”

In other business, Perry suggested relocating the COG Railway Car from Woodland Station to the barn behind Walmart. The move is due to the Tava House development on the property.

Near the end of the meeting, Rusty Neal, city councilman/liaison to the DDA, urged caution about the petition to regulate short-term rentals being circulated by the Preserving Neighborhood Character in Woodland Park, Inc.

“I would suggest the citizens read the initiative very carefully,” Neal said. “It is truly not what I would consider an anti-STR document but it’s almost an anti-visitor document.”

The petition “looks benign,” in its stipulations around STRs, Neal said, while urging caution by the voters.

The petition group wants to allow STRs in business/commercial zones. However, the petition conflicts with the existing code.

After the meeting, Neal clarified his statements on the petition. The conflict, he said, is with the limitation on structure types. Single-family dwellings units, two-family dwelling units (duplexes, townhomes, condominiums) are not allowed in any of the four business/commercial zones.

Multi-family dwellings, condominiums and townhouses, are conditionally permitted but not as rental buildings. The petitioners’ proposed ordinance does not allow apartments to be STRs in business/commercial zones. This combination of existing restrictions with the proposed ordinance makes an STR in a business/commercial zone nearly impossible to exist.

“Anybody who has a visitor for less than 30 days in their primary dwelling turns that dwelling into an STR,” Neal said at the meeting. “I’m not asking you to trust what I’m saying but please, read the petition and dissect it.”

The petition is either “poorly written,” or “very clever,” he said. “I don’t think it was clever; I just think they missed a few things.”

Business owners should be concerned about such a massive change to the city’s economy, he added.

Perry was succinct. “I think the issue is important for our community and the future of our community,” he said.