Schools across Teller County have announced that Wednesday will be a snow day.

The Cripple Creek-Victor School district has announced that all schools will be closed Wednesday, April 26 for a snow day. no virtual learning will be scheduled.

Woodland Park School District has also announced that its schools would also be closed for the day.

Teller County Government offices will be operating on a two-hour delay.

A spring storm began bringing snow to the area Tuesday afternoon. It is forecasted to dump a foot or more of wet and heavy snow across the county through the day. A second storm is scheduled to come through the region on Thursday evening, though it is only expected to bring a couple addition inches of snow with it.

Check back here for more updates and closures.