Schools across Teller County have announced that Wednesday will be a snow day.

The Cripple Creek-Victor School district has announced that all schools will be closed Wednesday, April 26 for a snow day. no virtual learning will be scheduled.

Woodland Park School District has also announced that its schools would also be closed for the day.

Teller County Government offices will be operating on a two-hour delay. This includes county court, which are open but only operating remotely through video chat. Click here for updates and links.