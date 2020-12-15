This time of year in this country dominated by people who identify as Christian — 65%, thus over 225 million — and businesses daily trying to profit however they can from that reality — attitudes, thoughts, and actions often turn to perspectives that are different from most of the rest of the year. First Thanksgiving, then Christmas, then a New Year welcoming. Celebrating being grateful — celebrating a time of love, joy, and peace — celebrating the hope of a better time to come are each and all exceptionally worth celebrating with loved ones and friends.
That most of us — especially we elderly — because of the COVID-19 pandemic are seriously limited in being able to enjoy such celebrations with others is not only exceedingly sad, but life-harmful-and-hurtful. That so many have already experienced the death of a loved one with its accompanying grief — that so many others are soon likely to join that number — casts a threatening dark gray cloud over even the thoughts of delightfully wonderful celebrations we wish we could be sharing with others.
The two most suggested actions to take to prevent more people from death and their loved ones from the deep grief that follows is to wear a mask when in any public setting, and to also physically distance in such same settings. To wear a mask is simply — as simply as it can be stated — common courtesy and common decency! That not wearing a mask became politicized is irrationally and unreasonably absurd — all because the president thought to wear one was some sign of weakness and would harm the economy, which he obviously thought more important than the lives of the American people. And all when he knew how seriously dangerous the virus was, though he lied about it to the American people, calling it a hoax when he knew without debate, doubt, or question it was nowhere near even close to being a hoax.
There have been over 280,000 deaths in the U.S. —and counting — with cases and hospitalizations and deaths increasing at fearful rates virtually every day. How many businesses could stay open if they had only 2% of those deaths (5,600) still being their customers on a regular basis? How many more lives could be saved who have been active participants in the economy within the next two to three months, if people would simply wear masks and physically distance as a realization that it is common courtesy and common decency?
I would also bet everything I own that no one says “my body my choice,” like they do about not wearing masks, when asked to take off shoes and belt, and empty their pockets, or be full-body X-ray scanned before getting on an airplane — because they wouldn’t be allowed on that airplane, and would instead be escorted out of the airport by TSA agents, if not arrested. Because the reason for those search requirements is to save the lives of all on any plane. The same is true for wearing masks — as study after study has proven. Wear a mask and save a life — perhaps even your own, or your loved one, or dear friend, or child, or grandparent. Wearing a mask isn’t just about you — it is about everyone with whom you come in contact.
And since we are now in the Christmas holiday season — along with many other worthwhile holidays — the real question is not would Jesus ever wear a mask, but would Jesus ever knowingly infect anyone by not wearing a mask? There is no debate, doubt, or question that the answer to that is absolutely, unequivocally NO! And, as has been said, “If you cannot wear a cloth covering over your mouth and nose to save a neighbor, don’t ever, EVER try to talk to me about God, or being pro-life.”
Please — for loved ones and friends, for all others, for yourself — wear a mask! It is common courtesy and common decency. THANK YOU!
Rodney Noel Saunders is a retired United Methodist pastor. He resides in Florissant.