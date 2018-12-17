As law enforcement searched the home of missing woman Kelsey Berreth’s fiancé, Patrick Frazee, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung held a press conference a few miles away Friday at the Florissant Grange.
“At this point we are considering every possibility and I’m not jumping to conclusions,” DeYoung said, speaking as dozens of cameras zeroed in on him.
On Sunday, the search was complete and the property had been “turned back over to the homeowner,” according to a press release from Woodland Park Police, which also said 75 people were involved in the search. Police did not share whether the search turned up any clues as to Berreth’s whereabouts.
Berreth, 29, was last seen shopping at Safeway in Woodland Park with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. Later that day, Berreth met Frazee, who was to take the baby temporarily. As of last week, Frazee was still caring for the child.
On Nov. 25, Dos Aviation in Pueblo, where Berreth is a flight instructor, received a text saying she would not be at work the following week, said DeYoung in the first press conference Dec. 10.
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, reported her daughter missing Dec. 2. Cheryl lives in Idaho where a cell tower detected a ping from Kelsey’s cellphone Nov. 25.
Cheryl Berreth spoke at that first press conference. “It’s completely out-of-character; Kelsey loves her daughter, loves her God, family and friends and loves her job,” she said. “She is reliable, considerate and honest.”
Cheryl and friends have created a Facebook page, hoping for information. “Don’t use the page as a place of speculating and interrogating — we’re all doing our best to respond to the questions but that’s what the police force is there for,” she said. “Our sole goal is to get Kelsey out in front of everyone. She doesn’t run off and someone knows where she’s at. We won’t quit looking.”
When police searched Berreth’s home in Woodland Park, they discovered baked cinnamon rolls — cold. Her purse and cellphone were missing.
Susan Medina, spokesperson for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, introduced DeYoung and Dan May, 4th Judicial District Attorney, during the press conference at the Grange. “In a small community like this, all law enforcement partners come together to help out,” May said. “The Woodland Park Police Department has put together an impressive list of partners.”
The partners include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, CBI, Teller County Sheriff’s and the DA’s office, along with other agencies across a multi-state area, including Colorado, May said.
“It’s very humbling to see how hard they working, around the clock,” May said. “But they are looking for help from anybody in this community who might know anything about Kelsey.”
The investigation will take time, May said, to which DeYoung agreed. “This is a rough case and we’re early in the investigation,” he said.
The hope is that Kelsey is alive, DeYoung said, responding to a question from the press. Asked why it took 12 days to begin the search, DeYoung replied, “There are a number of other things that led to us being able to search the residence at this time.”
Hours before the press conference, Frazee’s attorney released a statement. “Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth. We understand that a search warrant was executed on Mr. Frazee’s property. Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search. We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation. Mr. Frazee will continue not to participate in any interviews with the media and instead focus on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”
After the 10-minute press conference, a Woodland Park Police car sped off up Wildhorn Road toward Frazee’s home.
Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to Berreth’s safe return. Call tips in to 687-9262 or email kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.