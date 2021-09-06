Our world was suddenly and forever changed when an unimaginable evil forced itself into our consciousness at 8:46 a.m. on the late summer Tuesday morning of Sept. 11, 2001. The horror of the day was incomprehensible and left us reeling in our disbelief.
Tomorrows were never again predictable, and our nation would never again be quite the same. There was a sudden and unwelcome line of a demarcation, indelibly marked by terror, drawn between a familiar past and a new, unsettling future. The staggering scale of the atrocity overwhelmed our good senses. We lost our sense of balance and find ourselves in an unsteady state to this day.
Twenty years later we leave a confusing war in Afghanistan with an incomplete sense of a mission accomplished. Many of us aren’t clear on what the mission was. Twenty years of warfare have distorted the clarity of purpose defined by 9/11. We haven’t come full circle as much as spiraled to a place where our senses still swirl.
We know that an unspeakable evil loudly proclaimed its presence 20 years ago and continues to roam this earth donning many disguises. Evil can be difficult to identify as it so smoothly morphs from this to that within a cloud of confusion.
The elimination of Osama Bin Laden was a celebration of emotional release and a triumphant and deserved retribution. Demonstration of a firm national resolve that acts of evil will be responded to. A finality was dispensed.
A single battle concluded in the endless war between good and evil. The Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Isis, and now Isis-K all have distinct organizational charters but there is a considerable pool of murderous muddle among them. Evil persists.
We have now left Afghanistan in a military sense and did so without any need for a victory parade. There is a deserved national welcome home for all the troops fortunate to be returning while upright. We leave a country in the control of the Taliban, and this, in and of itself is a colossal moral failure of our collective humanity. This flies well above any boundaries defined by nationalism and failure cannot be assigned solely to the United States. The responsibility belongs to our world.
There are no clear solutions to this dilemma for our species, but one must be found. Education will surrender to the science and speculation of the 5th century; women will become a commodity and a theocracy built on barbarism will prevail. This is not simply a pattern of acceptable cultural differences and will, at some point, need to be confronted.
Sept. 11 will forevermore remind us of real American heroes performing acts of unbelievable heroism. These acts of heroism offer us glimpses into what the soul of America represents, what we can do, and who we can become.
What is the level of fortitude and mental resolve required to run into hell? Do such men and women make a choice or is their sense of duty so profound that there is no choice to be made? Each of them, living and dead, is deserving of our most heartfelt, but woefully inadequate, appreciation.
We witnessed a most horrible malevolence on Sept. 11. We will never forget the face of that evil and we will never forget the actions of the very best of our kind. May God bless those who perished and provide comfort for those that survived.
Sept. 11 will always be a day a somber day of reverence and remembrance for those we lost and extending honor and gratitude to real heroes.
The date will also painfully remind us of the existence of evil and the need to raise the level of our watch.
Sept. 11 is a day of trying to reclaim what each of us, alive on that day, lost in the rubble and dust of a still inconceivable horror 20 years ago.
Fred Gustafson is a resident of Florissant.