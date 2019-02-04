Speaking to a packed house Jan. 29 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, Sheriff Jason Mikesell was up front about problems in Teller County.
“Last year we had a lot of assaults on deputies, and we’re seeing an increase in mental health services in Colorado,” he said.
Eleven Teller County deputies suffered injuries last year due to assaults which, in turn, resulted in 1,100 hours when deputies were not on the streets.
Mikesell attributes the rise in assaults and violence in general to the legalization of marijuana. “People can self-medicate without the medications they were using. The problem increases because of the people coming here for marijuana but end up homeless,” he said. “So we’re seeing a higher level of people who assault officers.”
Some of the crimes such as illegal shooting and campfires happen around the Gold Camp area. As a result, the sheriff signed an agreement with Colorado Springs Utilities, which owns much of the land, to partner on law enforcement. “To stop some of that we put a deputy out there to put out fires, stop illegal shootings,” Mikesell said. “One of my big concerns is fire in that area.”
Some in the audience questioned why there weren’t more deputies patrolling subdivisions. Mikesell agreed that it’s a problem. However, the statistics tell the story: there are 93 officers covering 596 square miles, 107 subdivisions and a population of around 27,000, along with an influx of people during the summer. The office can no longer handle routine patrolling.
“It’s something really critical that we’re struggling with,” he said. With injured deputies, in addition to the normal vacation and comp times for those 93 officers, the gap leaves two deputies on the road most of the time.
And the lack of an adequate number of deputies on the road results in fewer traffic citations and, thus, less money for the sheriff’s budget.
The gap in ticket revenue is glaring. For instance, last year the officers wrote $8,000 worth of tickets, a contrast to the $108,000 tickets the year before. “Why? Because I don’t have the deputies to go out and write tickets,” Mikesell said. “They were responding to calls — last year we had 52,000 calls for service.”
Violence accompanies many of the calls these day. “It used to be misdemeanor arrests, DUIs, localized crimes, but we have an influx of people coming in and we’re getting more felony crimes, more drugs,” Mikesell said. “So we’re doing an undercover narcotics team on our own directed by Undersheriff John Gomes. There are a lot of kids in our community and those kids get solicited for narcotics.”
While there may be a gap in patrolling, Mikesell and his team have effectively halted the influx of the drug cartels from Mexico and Cuba. “We did something a little bit different; I didn’t care about going to houses and arresting people who were there,” he said. “Those were people here illegally being used to grow the marijuana — they were slaves.”
Bypassing the growers, Mikesell went for the leaders. “Our deputies were given new tools on how to do that — we did investigations and were actually able to extradite people back to this state to deal with charges,” he said. “We made 28 arrests that were players across the county. We’ve had almost 100 percent conviction rate.”
At this, the audience erupted in loud applause. “It was the deputies and their hard work — their diligence into really digging into things and having enough evidence to show,” Mikesell said. “We have intel sources and made sure the drug cartels moved on to someplace that wasn’t as hard.”
The leaders sold homes and properties and moved out, he said. “That’s what we wanted to see. We’re not going to stop them — it’s a corporation — but we can make it really hard to do business here,” he said.
Mikesell was elected to a four-year term in November after serving 18 months, to replace Mike Ensminger, who resigned before his term ended.
On short notice, Mikesell hired a team of commanders with decades of experience in law enforcement: Undersheriff John Gomes, 44 years; Lt. Wes Walter, 42 years; Cmdr. Stan Bishop, 39 years and Cmdr. Greg Couch, 24 years.
“They do a wonderful job; we needed to put something back in law enforcement and that was an understanding of who we serve and the ability to talk to people. They are from that old-school mentality of talking to people which makes a difference,” Mikesell said. “We want our community to be part of us; I didn’t want that separation between the community and law enforcement.”