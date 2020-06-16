Summer is officially bounding in this week, providing more opportunities for residents in Woodland Park and throughout Teller County to get outside and enjoy the pristine environment in which we live.
This seasonal transition gives pause to a few of the things important at this time of year, all having safety, enjoyment and engagement as common denominators. Fully enjoying — while being safe — around wildlife, practicing fire safety (as fire restrictions permit) when camping, and getting out to local businesses to shop, dine and receive services are things that we can all engage with as we look forward to the eventual full reopening of our beautiful community.
One of the most wonderful things we experience here is the opportunity to observe wildlife traveling through neighborhoods searching for the easiest and most abundant food sources. The bear activity this spring has been robust. Please remember to avoid leaving things out, like bird feeders and garbage, which these great creatures find appetizing.
It is also fawning season here. Please watch baby deer from a distance — deer are quick to protect their young and have a fierce set of weapons with their hooves. It is illegal to feed wild animals and it is important to keep our family members and pets safe from possible danger. The Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife has some excellent information about safety in cohabitating with wildlife. In addition, the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee provides excellent education about being Bear Aware and Deer Aware. Let us all work together to enjoy these magnificent creatures while being safe from their wild behaviors.
The COVID-19 impact to our local businesses and residents has been more than significant. Most restaurants, retail establishments and service businesses have been opening with cautions put into place for customers and employees. Without needing to travel there are many things to enjoy in and around Woodland Park. As Woodland Park continues to open more fully, please take some time to visit our retail shops in town, experience a personal service that you may have needed to delay and stop in for a great dining experience. The great outdoors is abundantly around us. There is a good deal to choose from through recreation — independently in the parks, trails and open spaces, or through organized Parks and Recreation classes and programs.
The past few months have presented many local challenges and the resilient, positive responses from our residents, businesses and stakeholders have been amazing. I have a great deal of confidence that our local establishments are opening with the goal to safely expand operations as the local and state conditions permit. Watch for some unique activities throughout town during the summer months and beyond and enjoy the things that our community offers.
We truly are all in this together — let’s collaborate and continue rising above with respect, trust and common courtesy for one another in Woodland Park, the City Above the Clouds.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org