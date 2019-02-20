By Pat Hill
When the minimum wage went up to $11.10 an hour in Colorado, the increase generated action in Cripple Creek, starting with a coffee shop and a housing task force.
“We’ve always been committed to positive approaches,” said Ted Borden, executive director of the Aspen Mine Center, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a healthy community.
Reviving the coffee shop at the center that closed last year could be a win-win for the casinos, as well as the workforce, some of whom have been blacklisted.
“We can use the shop as a training ground to address these issues we’re dealing with,” said Angie Trelstad, the center’s client services director. “We have addiction issues, and many who had worked in the casinos are marked ‘no rehire.’”
However, there’s a bright spot that springs from the hike in minimum wage, which has narrowed the list of applicants as jobs become available closer to home, Borden said.
“Now the casinos are hurting for employees, so what can we do to help people who don’t have access to a job because they’e blacklisted?” Trelstad said.
The recurring theme for the no-rehires includes lack of soft skills like attendance, late arrivals, conflict with-coworkers and bad attitudes, Borden said. “But the casinos are having to get creative to get people up here to work.”
Those who work well in the coffee shop would also secure a recommendation from the center. “Obviously we wouldn’t want to sign off on anybody who didn’t succeed because we have to build a reputation,” Trelstad said.
Borden and Trelstad expect to move the center’s gift shop from across the street to the center. That shop, too, would function as a vehicle for employee training, both programs assisted by the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, whose local representatives are Hank Nelson and Brent Kennedy.
“We’ll help people if they have a plan and are committed to working that plan,” Borden said. “This is not about giving handouts. We will never provide services to people who are damaging to the community.”
As the coffee shop is a response to the labor issue, the housing task force representatives include the city, the school, the center, the residents and the casinos as well as the residents and City of Victor.
The force has identified the issues that keep southern Teller County from providing opportunities: chief among them are the lack of affordable, or sustainable, housing and private daycare, as well as the school district, which is saddled with problems like declining enrollment and rancor among the board and some district residents.
“How do you draw quality teachers without housing or daycare and turnover in the school administration?” Borden said.
But there is hope, as Triple Crown Casinos recently bought the former Super 8 Motel to use as employee housing. Habitat for Humanity, under the direction of Jamie Caperton, is also proposing to buy 24 lots for town homes near the school, and six additional lots around town.
And the Wildwood Casino is presenting plans for workforce housing.
“One of the great things now is that we’re all looking at building a community rather than just building a casino,” Trelstad said. “I think they realize there has to be a community that brings families up here, to be part of a community rather just becoming a part of the gambling.”