Over the last year, I have witnessed increasing division within our community where individuals and groups have made a concerted effort to malign and divide our community members, business owners and public servants rather than directing those energies and efforts toward collectively making our community a better place to live.
It is disappointing to observe our community descend into the current national narrative in regards to divisiveness, hate speech, violence against local protesters and counter-protesters and public support of white nationalist movements. There is simply no place for that kind of hate in any community and it should not be accepted in Woodland Park.
Everyone has a responsibility to hold these individuals accountable, condemn their hate and resolutely seek to unite our community. The malcontents will seek to exploit our fractured community by labeling their neighbors and public servants in order to manipulate and divide our community. If you explore the history of divisive political labels, it began during the French Revolution when members of the French National Assembly met to begin drafting a constitution. It should come as no surprise that the more fiercely independent members of the French National Assembly publicly stated that they tried to sit in different parts of the hall and not adopt any specific side, so as to remain the master of their own opinions rather than be told or influenced how to think or vote.
This fierce independence is especially important in a municipality where our City is legally and ethically bound to be a non-partisan government. As the saying goes, a pothole is neither a Republican nor a Democrat. This is no more apparent than the fact that our community consistently demands excellent programs, services and infrastructure and where we are obligated to provide these critical and often life sustaining services to all members of our community regardless of political affiliation.
Often the most innovative and creative problem solving occurs in an environment often void of limitations or barriers where political labels and principles do not limit defining of a problem, hearing and considering different sides of an issue, and making optimal and informed decisions for our community.
Ultimately, I am inspired and encouraged by the strong spirit of volunteerism from so many in our community. That spirit can be the catalyst for a better Woodland Park if we do not let others divide us. We must all be leaders of character to unite and guide our community with moral clarity, equitable solutions, consensus building and healing. Most importantly, we must work together to always make our beautiful city a better place to live, work and play.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.