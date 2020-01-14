I remember when Staples came out with the “Easy Button” campaign; brilliant. Who doesn’t want easy? Everyone wanted an “Easy Button” to put on their desk in their office. Of course, it was just a joke — but we can always dream …
Right before Christmas, I had knee replacement surgery (Merry Christmas to me!). My surgeon, who does 600 of these a year, let me know when he was done that this was the second worse knee he has operated on. I told him it would be great if he could just give me a pill that would knock me out for three months while it heals, allowing me to avoid all of the pain and work it takes to improve. That way I can simply wake up, put on my hiking shoes and hike to the top of the Crags. Easy Button!
My wonderful physical therapist, Carol Greenstreet, has a goal to make me as well as I can possibly be through pain and hard work. I love the PT laws she has on her wall about PT’s as patients: “Don’t cry or scream, it only encourages the PT and they like it.” Of course, they don’t want to make us cry and scream but there actually may be some tears and pain through this process if I want to live the rest of my life with a fully functional right knee. I understand this and am willing to pay the price of pain, sweat, and tears to become the best me I can be.
A couple of years before I got here, our district had massive input from the communities on what they wanted to see from our schools for our kids. We broke those out into four “pillars” to focus our efforts. One of those pillars is Academic Success. The objective is to maximize academic preparedness for post-secondary success. To accomplish this, we need to prepare students academically at each level for the next step so that students will have all opportunities and choices available as they move through our district and beyond.
We quickly came to the realization that we could not do that by simply doing what we’ve always done. We have to work to change to get better for our kids. We also realize that we could no longer expect kids to achieve at a high level while hitting the “Easy Button.” We have to provide a real education with real rigor that might even be painful at times to develop the tools to compete globally. We saw our kids do this first semester and we are amazed at how hard they worked and how much more they learned. It was NOT easy for them, but they are becoming stronger, smarter, and more prepared to become what and who they want to be and bring their dreams within reach. I am so proud of them.
We would love for you to come see the schools, see what is happening, and ask questions the last week of January. We are planning to showcase Woodland Park High School on from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, and Woodland Park Middle School from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. Our three elementary schools are available to tour during regular school hours.
Come see us — even if you have no kids in the district! Nothing says “romance” like a date to your local school to see what is happening and visit with the educators. This is one activity you wouldn’t even need to press the “Easy Button.”
Steve Woolf is the superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.