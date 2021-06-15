The artwork of an LGBTQ 2021 Woodland Park High School graduate has caused a stir at the school, on social media and the community at large.
A mural painted by the student, who remains anonymous, on a wall in the art wing of the high school depicting two women kissing was painted over after some saw it as controversial.
The mural and its obiliteration were the subject of a June 9 news report on KRDO Channel 13.
The Woodland Park School District responded to KRDO regarding the decision to paint over the mural. Linda Murray, WPSD interim superintendent, said in a statement, “Procedures exist for the painting and approval of these murals. Unfortunately, several murals were painted this year without following these policies.”
She continued, “While we support our students in their individual journeys, we do not serve as a platform.”
As a result of this particular controversy, opinions on which seem to be split by local residents, WPHS will no longer allow seniors to paint murals on the walls. Instead the students will paint on canvases going forward.
I shared the KRDO video on The Courier’s social media last week and asked for opinions.
Joel Heftner responded to the post on the paper’s Facebook page: “Public displays of affection are not allowed. Should have been handled that way BEFORE the mural went up. That way anybody offended by that can just be offended. I have NO problem with art. Just not the place for this in school. And I am SURE that the school supports a variety of students. If you think your kids are being discriminated against, I suggest attending school board meetings, conferences with staff, or home school. Doing my best to be open minded without being empty headed.”
Linene Blanton-Kleppe of Woodland Park said this: “I’m very disappointed that the art is being banned in our public school. I have 3 students in the WP School District and this is the first I have heard of it. Very disappointing that the school doesn’t seem to support a variety of students.”
Bethy A. Wilson commented, “... if these girls magically morphed from the wall they would not be allowed to kiss in the halls. Not a (girl with girl) or a (boy with girl) or a (boy with boy). Not anyone.”
I get that the school has to screen students’ mural ideas first, and, as Murray said, this time that didn’t happen. But that’s no solace to the young artist.
Being an LGBTQ teenager isn’t easy — in Woodland Park or anywhere. High school is the time when we start to explore our identity, and if a student artist’s work is shut down, that has to be a blow to his or her still-developing sense of self.
Alaska Woods, a recent WPHS grad and friend of the artist, posted on Facebook last week, “Woodland Park High School erased the hard work of a student simply because it was a picture of lesbians. As a close friend of the student who painted it, I know the hours of hard work that were put into this mural and the time and dedication it took. To erase this on the basis of blatant discrimination is outrageous. By extension, it’s ridiculous to do the same to every other student who painted a mural in an attempt to cover up their homophobia.”
This discussion, appropriately, happens in June, which is also known as Pride Month. The original Pride Month organizers chose this month to pay homage to the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York City, which helped spark the modern gay rights movement.
Inside Out Youth Services Executive Director Jessie Pocock tweeted the KRDO video segment with these words, “When you erase someone’s identity from a piece of art, you are telling them their identity doesn’t matter.”
The Colorado Springs nonprofit Inside Out “builds power, access and equity for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults (ages 13-24) through education, advocacy, community building, peer support, and leadership,” according to its mission statement.
President Joe Biden released this statement June 1, “During LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we recognize the resilience and determination of the many individuals who are fighting to live freely and authentically. In doing so, they are opening hearts and minds, and laying the foundation for a more just and equitable America. This Pride Month, we affirm our obligation to uphold the dignity of all people, and dedicate ourselves to protecting the most vulnerable among us.”
I’d like to invite the artist of the mural to submit a better depiction of the mural or some other artwork for publication in The Courier. We will publish it without his or her name, if desired. It deserves to be seen and admired.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.