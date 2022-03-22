We are in the midst of a world crisis that may present the greatest threat to world stability since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. The threat of nuclear warfare has been elevated from a shrouded, almost forgotten level of awareness to the point of an in-your-face confrontation and realistic possibility.
The specific crisis that serves as the catalyst for this transition is the inexplicable invasion of the Ukraine by Putin’s Russia. Putin’s terrifying and ominous warning to the nations of the west that they are at risk of, “… consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” cannot be ignored, and has limited responses to well-intentioned economic sanctions that fail to shield Ukraine from falling shells and missiles. The unimaginable menace of the use of nuclear weaponry throws out a dare and draws a line in the sand that any sensible nation would be hesitant to cross.
The reasons behind Putin’s assault on Ukraine carry no legitimacy beyond that contrived by Putin and his team of trained sycophants. There is no justification provided that can excuse this blatant disregard for morality because there are none that exist. This is a crime against our species by an unpredictable bully that has access to a button that can unleash earthly hell.
The majority of our earth’s nations are rightfully appalled by what is occurring within Ukraine and have issued an almost singular voice of condemnation. They have initiated sanctions that have had an immediate and devastating effect on Russia’s economy.
We also know these sanctions are not interfering with the savagery and horror of the war being delivered daily to the doorstep of the people of Ukraine.
We aren’t quite sure what options are available and this is a terrible and sobering realization.
There was a new map of the night sky released that revealed the existence of over 4.4 million galaxies. The images were captured by a technical marvel known as LOFAR or low frequency array telescope. The idea of 4.4 million galaxies implies trillions upon trillions of entities within these 4.4 million galaxies. Trillions represents a numeric value that exceeds our ability to comprehend. We can appreciate and understand the simplicity of the package label but are unable to properly assimilate what lies beneath.
This discovery highlighted what we already know.
We are on our own here.
Not one of these trillions upon trillions of physical entities in space take notice of our plight. We don’t matter to any of them.
We are responsible for our earth and left to our own devices to solve our current issue that apparently has no solution at the ready.
We may have never faced a threat with such scale of conundrum.
We are legitimately frightened by the specter of a war that we know can have no winner.
The people of Ukraine are suffering horribly in the immediacy of this war.
What do we do?
We are all victims of this madness.
