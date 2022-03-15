Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a new monthly column by the staff at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide. Each column will center on wildlife and earth-related topics.
Remember a time when children of all ages used the phrase, “Fish are friends, not food.” These words were dancing in our ears for almost 20 years. Was this to catch the attention of toddlers and entertain us for two hours? Or was this a hint at a cry for help coming from an animated shark named Bruce? It is a stretch to think about this, but the reality is much grimmer than any one can imagine, and sharks need our help.
Willingly or not, us humans have contributed to the deaths of 100 million sharks every year. Most of us know of the fin trade, mainly in China, that involves shark fin soup, but what about your lipstick? Your deodorant? Even your pet food? We all contribute to this massacre; whether we want to admit it or not, we have bought these items. For most of us, we need to buy these items, but what if there was an alternative? A way we can coexist with the top predators in the ocean and get what we want? That is a win/win situation.
The shark industry exceeds about $1 billion per year. This comes in a mixture of fins, chondroitin, cartilage and squalene — the oil found in the liver. Demand for these products continues to rise. Just between the years 2000 to 2011, there was a 42% increase in the industry and the rise continues due to one simple reason: the oil in squalene is high in fatty acids and antioxidants.
Squalene is highly sought after for its moisturizing abilities in lotions, lip balms, and the biggest industry — sunscreen. Millions of deep-sea sharks are killed every year for our cosmetics. Starring roles include: Basking sharks (the second largest fish and a filter feeder) have a liver that runs about 30% of their body weight, Soupfin sharks are fished for their fins and oil (they have also been over-harvested because they are one of the slow-growing sharks), and the Bluntnose sixgill shark has been listed as near-threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to squalene fishing nets throughout tropical waters.
Even with all these sharks being harvested it takes between 2,500 to 3,000 sharks for one ton of oil. For the fishermen and the companies harvesting all this oil, it does provide the most in supply and is the cheapest and most effortless to harvest. The idea itself should be disgusting enough for everyone to shop smart.
Most cosmetic companies have participated in the shark trade, primarily internationally. However, most have ascertained from public outcry that they can get superior products through plant-derived options like olives. Olives are known to be more convalescent in quality than shark-based squalene and can be more cost-efficient. Not only is squalene found in olives, but also in amaranth seeds, rice bran, wheat germ, fungi and date palm. Yet still, the major cosmetic companies still assert that these plant substitutes produce a lower sum in oil and require a higher amount of effort to harvest.
Potential and worth has made shark squalene a highly sought-after source around the world. Its production is forcing all types of sharks to extinction, and if we do not do something about it, we will lose them.
Ethan Ray is a Pikes Peak Community College student in Zoo Keeping Technology and a Unity College student in Animal Health and Behavior. He says wildlife conservation has been a lifelong dream “because all animals, from wolves to even the tiniest spider, are important and worth preserving because without them, we are lost.” He works with wolves at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide.