Water was the focus at the March 6 Cripple Creek City Council meeting.
Water and Waste Water Plant Operations Director Mickey Groves updated the council on the city’s water treatment facility’s operations.
The City of Cripple Creek is supplied by two reservoirs, Beaver Creek 1 and 2, and three alluvial wells at a depth of 70 feet. Groves said that in 2018 the water plant treated 290,000 gallons of water delivered to the city, which is 37 percent of its rate of capacity with room to grow.
Groves said the drinking water is tested for 11 metals and received hits on three, however those three hits were in the parts per billion. The water is also tested for at least 60 volatile organic compounds.
“It’s what we don’t have in the water that makes our water so good to drink,” said Groves adding that the reason the water so pristine is that it is on the back side of Pikes Peak and is protected — for now. Groves said that with more development comes more wells.
“There are some things that can be done (by council) to protect (the water)” such as “purchase the property (surrounding the wells) or place property in a trust,” Groves said.
Groves said an engineer evaluated cost savings on replacing the plant’s return-activated sludge system with a constant-flow pump system, which would realize a cost recovery within 3-5 years. Groves sees the replacement as a viable project to address in next year’s budget.
The council considered approval of a fifth amendment to a water purchase agreement between the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor. The original agreement, entered into by the two cities in 2004, allows for Cripple Creek to lease supplemental water for Victor to sell to Newmont Mining Corporation’s use, and provides a source of additional water supply beyond that which Newmont acquires from Victor.
The amendment reflects changes in infrastructure, primary delivery methods and pricing, as well as extends the term of the agreement through to Dec. 31, 2024.
The lease/purchase of 250-300 acre feet of water, primarily for the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mining operations at the Cresson Mine, was approved by council in a separate agreement at the Feb. 20 meeting.
Finance Director Paul Harris updated council on the water and sewer bonds refinance opportunity and said he expects to hear something back later this month or in early April. On Feb. 20, council approved authority for Harris to pursue a path to possibly pay-off two existing USDA water bonds in the amount of $1.5 million and refinance at a lower interest rate and realize a cost savings.
Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons, in a once-quarterly visit, said the state mandates valuations of commercial residential and vacant land every two years and 2019 is the year. Simmons emphasized that his office is dedicated to transparency and has initiated a monthly Teller County Listens (TCL) program for the community to attend at locations throughout the county. The first TCL will be held March 20 at Costello’s Coffee House in Florissant. Simmons said future meeting dates, times and locations will be published in local newspapers, including the Courier.
Regarding valuations, Simmons said his goal is to not have high or low assessments but that they “have every interest in being correct ... . If you have a concern, I encourage everyone to appeal. We are here to serve you.” Simmons also said his office has a person contracted to assess casinos.