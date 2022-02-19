A sewer backup that resulted in a water main break in Woodland Park caused water outages for some residents and businesses, officials with the city of Woodland Park said Friday.
City officials alerted the public on social media just before 5 p.m. of a water main break in the 900 block of Lorraine Avenue.
"Crews are on the scene working to resolve this issue," a post by officials reads. "Residents/businesses in the area can expect intermittent water outages. We do not have an estimated time for restoration of services."
There were no updates as of 7:30 Saturday morning.
