Woodland Park’s water comes from a number of sources, a mix of both local and imported water.
Our local water supplied from our immediate vicinity makes up a little under two thirds of the City’s total supply and consists of both surface water and groundwater. Surface water is collected locally in the Loy Gulch area northeast of Woodland Park. Ground water comes from 13 city owned wells located in the Loy Gulch and the golf course areas. Additional wells in Westwood Lakes are jointly owned by the City and the Westwood Lakes Water District.
Imported water makes up just over a third of the City’s water. This is surface water imported from Twin Lakes Reservoir near the Continental Divide. This imported “augmentation” water is very expensive, but it makes legal the use of our local sources with junior water rights. The imported water begins as snowmelt is collected into reservoirs and is carried through pipelines all the way to Woodland Park.
All of the City’s surface water groundwater (except for Westwood Lakes) is treated at the water treatment plant on Rampart Range Road. There, water is filtered to remove suspended particles and is disinfected. Soda ash is added to adjust the pH and alkalinity and preserve the our pipes. The City’s water sources enter the water treatment plant at two points, so some customers receive more water from one source than another. The City’s multiple water sources present many delivery and treatment challenges but collectively provide a highly reliable water supply.
The reliability of our water supply is extremely dependent on local precipitation as well as the precipitation near Twin Lakes Reservoir and the Continental Divide. In years when the snow pack near Twin Lakes Reservoir is good, the City is able store “augmentation” water in preparation for drier years. When all reservoirs are full, the City has up to 2.3 years of augmentation water in storage. If we have a good year of precipitation locally, our customers will not use as much local water. This allows us to save augmentation water for drier years and local water level conditions remain stable and healthy.
Woodland Park does a fantastic job with conserving water! Water usage over the years has not increased, even as the population continues to climb. In fact, in 2020 we used 13% less water than we used in 2000. The average person continues to use less water per day. New water saving, or “low flow,” fixtures also reduce water usage.
Below average snow pack in 2020 and 2021 and higher usage in 2020 have drawn down our supply of stored augmentation water. Local conditions have also shown a slight drop in groundwater levels. As a result, there is a water restriction in effect for 2021. There is no way to know what next year or the year after will bring, but we are always one dry winter away from our next water shortage.
We will continue to monitor all conditions and remove water restrictions when water conditions improve. Good stewardship of this essential resource is everyone’s responsibility. Thank you for doing your part!
Kip Wiley is the Utilities Director for the City of Woodland Park.