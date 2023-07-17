With all the hailstorms in Teller County this summer, the storm chasers are beginning to show up. With extensive damage to roofs in Cripple Creek due to a hailstorm July 7, there are plenty of roofs to be repaired.

“The hailstorm at that high altitude was unprecedented,” said Dave McGarrah, who owns Trout Roofing in Teller County.

Reached by cellphone while he happened to be on a roof hit by golf ball-size hail stones, McGarrah is on a repeat job.

“I am replacing a new roof I had installed a month ago,” he said.

Storms bring out the scammers, he said.

“They ask for deposits up front,” he said. “We do not ask for payment until the job is finished.”

McGarrah has noticed the presence of unlicensed contractors with license plates from Texas and Florida, people knocking on doors to seek immediate deposits on repair jobs.

“Most insurance companies give the homeowner up to a year to fix the damage,” he said.

Yet some legitimate companies will ask for a deposit.

“We don’t take deposits; not every company can do that,” McGarrah said.

But unlicensed contractors cause a raft of problems such as not paying the sub-contractors or not paying into workmen’s compensation insurance, he added.

Katie Rieth, with the Cripple Creek Building Department, advises homeowners to get the contractor’s business name and call the building departments in Teller County or Cripple Creek to check.

“Woodland Park residents can check online at any time with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department,” she said.