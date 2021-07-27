If you think you have what it takes to be a cornhole champion, register at the Cornhole Classic Tournament — presented by the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department.
The Classic Cornhole Tournament takes place July 31 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center and is open to players of all abilities. It starts at 10:30 a.m.
Cornhole is a game in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at a target consisting of an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end. The game is typically played at outdoor parties by people of all ages.
“We had this event planned for 2020, but we had to cancel it due to COVID,” said Sarah Minton, the program coordinator for Parks and Rec.
Nicole Evans, the Parks and Rec’s event coordinator, came up with the idea for the tournament.
There will be a 32-team limit and any two-person team can register to play. Players will receive a T-shirt. Food trucks, a beer tent, music and more will be available. Cash prizes will be given to the top four teams.
Spectators may enter for free to cheer on their favorite team.
To enter the tournament, go to utepasscc.org or call 719-687-5284.
The cost is $100 per two-person team. The tournament is double-elimination.