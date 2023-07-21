Improvements were recently completed at the Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, giving Teller County shooters a paved walkway between the shooting shed and the targets.

The work was completed by 15 volunteers from the Teller County Shooting Society on June 30.

Work included the installation of 3-foot wide recycled asphalt walkways behind and the full length of the 25, 50, 75 and 100-yard timber support lines. In addition, a 3-foot wide walkway was built starting at the shooting shed, extending all the way to the 100-yard target line. Each walkway consisted of a base layer of landscape fabric bordered by 8-foot long landscape timbers secured to the ground. The ground was cleared of rocks and leveled prior to the installation of the walkways.

The workday also included installing a 6-foot-wide layer of asphalt placed along the entire length of the firing line.

"Hopefully all of this makes setting and retrieving targets much easier, especially in muddy conditions," the TCSS said in a press release.

The Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, located on Highway 81 near the intersection of 81 and 67 in Gillette Flats, is a multi-venue shooting facility that the TCSS says is "operated and maintained to the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship."

Current shooting venues at the GCSSC include a 25-yard, non-covered, handgun and small caliber pistol range; a 100-yard covered handgun/rifle range and a 400-yard rifle with berms and metal targets at 200/300/400 yards.