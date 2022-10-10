Vibrant, historic, artistic and bawdy — and reportedly haunted — the city of Victor is an oasis of contrasts.
With mining headframes, reminders of the Colorado gold rush glory days that brought hopefuls to the city in the late 20th century, Victor is a painter’s paradise.
A walking tour with Alicia Petri, titled “A Stranger Side of Victor,” sheds light on a place known for Victorian architecture and spooky noises within many of them.
In honor of all those ghosts around town, Petri begins the tour at the former funeral parlor run by T. F. Dunn on Victor Avenue.
“Mrs. Dunn didn’t like men with mustaches,” she said.
Unfortunately, for today’s renters in the 11 apartments in the Dunn building, sounds reverberate, especially at night. (It’s not known today if there are men with mustaches among the renters).
Petri spices her tour with tidbits that make for good stories now, but probably weren’t so hot back then. For instance, in the old days there was plenty of dynamite around these parts and Petri speaks about explosions.
Robert Speed died when a rock fell on him while working at the Portland Mine, but his burial at the cemetery was another example of the strange side of Victor.
“Jack McEachern dug him up and blew him up,” Petri said.
Petri, a Victor native, knows all the secrets. In a stop at the former undertaker’s building on 3rd Street, Petri divulges a legend about President Theodore Roosevelt. “Don’t get me wrong, Teddy was a great man,” she said. “But this is the stranger side of Victor and I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Victor hates Teddy Roosevelt.”
Roosevelt, in fact, was run out of town. “They were going to tar and feather him,” she said, adding that the postmaster from Cripple Creek came to the president's rescue.
But it was the speech on his second visit that really got the miners’ attention. “Teddy gave a great speech but ended with ‘I’m off to the World’s Greatest Gold Camp, Cripple Creek,’” Petri said.
Naming Cripple Creek as the city with the most gold was an insult.
“Cripple Creek produced, what? $50 million? That was it?” she said. “Victor had the Independence, Goldfield and Anaconda — we produced all the money they got credit for. That was part of it.”
The walkers/tourists got a kick out of the bawdy stories, the ghosts, the gunshots, the ladies of the night. “Prostitution was rampant out here and we ended up with two separate red-light districts,” Petri said, adding there was one area for white women and another for Black women.
On 3rd Street, Petri highlights the former offices of the Victor Record, one of several newspapers in the heyday of print, in addition to the adjacent former Masonic Hall, also now empty.
As a native, Petri seems a little embarrassed about the presence of the Ku Klux Klan in the area where the largest concentration of members was in nearby Cañon City. “It’s a difficult subject that people don’t talk about,” she said. “The KKK ran Colorado in the 1920s; they were in all of our political offices.”
But mistreatment of Blacks was minor compared to how the Italians, Irish, Swedish and Dutch fared. “They were treated as bad, if not worse,” she said.
Perhaps the most famous building in Victor is the Miner’s Union Hall, which today is still a reminder of the Labor Wars of 1904. With bullet holes and glassless windows, the hall is a relic that no one in the city wants to condemn. The city owns the building, Petri said, wrapping up the tour for the day.
A fundraiser for the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, the walks were intended to be introduction to the history of Victor, strange things and all. For information about the museum and other events, call 719-689-2675 or email info@victormuseum.com.