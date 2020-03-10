If 125,000 Colorado residents sign a petition seeking a ballot measure to remove the limits on gambling in three gaming towns, the next step would be approval by those cities’ voters.
At issue is an initiative to raise more money for the cities of Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek. When voters first approved gaming in 1990 in Colorado, the limit was $5. In 2008, voters approved a limit of $100.
“If it passes, I think it would be good for our community and a boost for our economy,” said Bruce Brown, Cripple Creek’s former mayor who was asked by Polly Lawrence, former representative for House District 39, to be a proponent on the committee proposing the ballot initiative.
If the initiative makes the ballot, voters in Cripple Creek would be asked to remove the $100 betting limit on all games and slot machines. “We might even be able to introduce baccarat,” Brown said.
With three new hotels approved by the city for Bronco Billy’s, the Wildwood and Triple Crown casinos, Cripple Creek is prepared for growth. “We are getting all those new hotel rooms and I hope those high rollers won’t take that trip to Las Vegas but to Cripple Creek,” Brown said.
The number of signatures required is 2% of registered voters in Colorado’s 35 senate districts. The deadline for the signatures is August.
Cripple Creek has another opportunity for more gaming revenue when sports betting begins May 1. In November 2018, Colorado voters approved the initiation of sports betting which can be placed by phone or at casinos.
In addition to Brown, the committee members on the #257 Initiative Group were Quinn Evans, Josh Penry, former Cripple Creek Mayor Bruce Brown, Kate Roberts and former Colo. Sen. Bill Cadman.