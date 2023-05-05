Unofficial results of the election May 2 show that David Groat, Robert Perry and Allen Schultz were elected to four-year terms on the Fire Protection District Board. Paul Del Torro and Judy Dunn were elected to two-year terms. The Canvass Board will meet to certify the election results on May 15.

Results of the Southern Teller County Health Services District show that Jo Ann Kincaid, Tammy Bruntz, Pat Martin and David Schoenberger were elected to four-year terms on the board. Shanon Conley, Jeff Rucker and Lawrence Cowan were elected to two-year terms.

The votes were certified May 2 but there is an eight-day waiting period before they can be declared official due to the Uniform and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act