WOODLAND PARK • The 19th annual Citywide Cleanup attracted 90 volunteers that included individuals and six groups that represent a cross section of residents.
Sponsored by nonprofit organization Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, the Aug. 28 cleanup helped spruce up areas around the city.
By the end of the day, the groups had filled half of a dumpster with trash. They were rewarded with a free lunch in the pavilion at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
The participating groups represented Woodland Park Main Street, Woodland Park School District, Woodland Park Volleyball, Charis Bible College, city of Woodland Park and Teller County Democratic Party.
“Teller County Dems participate every year in a community-wide cleanup in Woodland Park. We adopted this two-mile stretch of Rampart Range Road approximately 10 years ago!” said Laurie Glauth, chair of the county’s Democratic Party. “We are proud Democrats giving back to our community and we are happy to do it!”
Founded in 2002, Keep Woodland Park Beautiful became an officially recognized affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.
Sarah Horwood, Kassidi Gilgenast and Renzi Ricketts are the organization’s chair, vice-chair and secretary, respectively. Other board members are Michelle Perkins and Charlie Estes.
The organization is dedicated to protecting the community, wildlife and natural beauty by reducing the accumulation of litter while promoting the responsible handling of trash through education, enforcement and active community participation.