FLORISSANT • At the latest in a string of special meetings held by the Florissant Fire Protection District Board, several recently terminated volunteer firefighters brought up concerns about their firings and board members debated the district’s debt.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, held on Zoom, newly elected Board President Starla Thompson began by saying she felt it necessary to explain duties of staff, volunteers and board members. She said she also wants the board to discuss budget items and wants citizens to be involved and aware of where the money is being spent. She stated that the bylaws and policies need to be reviewed and updated, and the board needed to be aware of where the equipment is and what has been issued to volunteers. She said they needed to review the budget to see where they stand and they should be informed by SDA (Special Districts Administration) laws.
Board member Jim McGovern asked why an agenda item he requested, regarding issuing back pay to FFPD Acting Chief Erik Holt, was removed. Thompson stated she decided she didn’t want it on the agenda. McGovern said he had contacted the SDA and the item was not passable due to only two in favor at the board’s previous meeting. He said the payback was invalid.
Rebecca Carranza commented, via the Zoom chat function, “This business and questions about Erik is vital. Paying him back pay is a huge issue for me, him dismissing personnel; these are important and we need answers. Cutting the administrator pay to increase his desire to hire two more personnel so he can take a day off is not acceptable right now.”
The board set parameters for public comment and are going to set up an email address for the submittal of written comments.
Sue Davis commented that Holt terminated her after she’d served 11 years in the fire department’s corps. She said she was fired after Holt questioned her regarding the department’s annual pancake breakfast.
LeAnne Spicer said before Holt started alienating volunteers and firing them, they were a diverse team with many talents and were responding to calls around the clock. Now, she said, Holt wants paid positions for those replacing the dedicated volunteers.
Another person asked why the Fire Rescue 52 vehicle has been issued to somone who has only responded to one call. He also said, “I want to know why the board says they are going to meet with the volunteers and then they are fired.”
Frank Chavez referred to a lack of confidence in Holt’s leadership. “The community has no trust in him,” he said.
Lucinda Sebring, who was one of those terminated, stated the fired volunteers are allowed to appeal their terminations, but “Erik (Holt) would be part of the equation, which makes him judge, jury, and executioner.”
Thompson responded to the comments by stating personnel actions are private matters and the chief runs the department.
McGovern brought up the question about Fire Rescue 52 and Holt said he would look into it.
A large portion of the meeting was devoted to budget concerns including what to do about Holt’s back pay and his requests for paid positions that were previously filled by volunteers.
“The fact of the matter is we are over budget,” said McGovern.
He said the amount back pay outlined to pay to Holt was 15% higher than was stated in the budget. He reiterated that FFPD owes $35,000 in penalties and interest to the IRS and state of Colorado that were not recorded in the previous budget, and $41,000 in legal and accounting fees.
McGovern said the district was carrying a deficit. In 2022 the deficit is $52,000, he said, but in 2021, there was a deficit of $300,000. McGovern said it’s not feasible to spend until there is a clear plan regarding addressing the deficit.
Sutton wanted to know if another budget line could be added and McGovern stated he needed to look at the budget for the rest of the year.
Holt suggested reducing the FFPD administratior’s pay from $52,000 to $20,000.
The topic changed to the McGovern wanting to overturn the terminations, suspensions and demotions of volunteers because he felt there was no discussion among the board befor they happened. Thompson replied that Holt had informed her about his intentions, and said Holt, as chief, didn’t need permission to fire people.
The final discusstion item regarded an FFPD truck that was being held by a mechanic because he hasn’t been paid for his work. There was a question as to whether the work was authorized. The board said they will look into it to make sure it was properly done, obtain an invoice, and either pay it or contact law enforcement.