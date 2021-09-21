Creek Week 2021 is an opportunity for volunteers to not only participate in a valuable community service, but to engage in camaraderie with a group of like-minded participants. And there’s also the benefit of creating a cleaner creek environment.
From Sept. 25 to Oct. 3 anyone and everyone is invited to make an impact by working to clean up a specific area of their choice during the 8th annual Creek Week Clean-Up. This includes parks, trails, waterways and open spaces in El Paso, Teller and Pueblo counties. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are invited to contribute as much time as they wish — from as little as an hour to as much as a day or more.
Alli Schuch, outreach coordinator for Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District, saw a need back in 2014 to take a highly proactive approach toward the management of littering in and near watershed areas. She sees Creek Week as a “Gateway to [a volunteer] becoming a watershed warrior!” The Watershed District’s work protects the community through flood control, maintaining clean water, and involvement with recreational and open space management.
The first year Creek Week was held in 2014, 650 volunteers participated. This year is expected to be a record-breaking year. By the first full week in September, 3,000 volunteers had already signed up to clean up over 60 sites during this year’s nine-day program.
Volunteers can either form their own group or join a designated group. Sites are located on land and in water, and participants are welcome to identify new sites as well — for example, their own neighborhood or a previously unidentified site that could use some TLC.
“My job is creating a community connection so people will think how their everyday actions impact our parks and recreation areas,” Schuch said.
Eight communities actively participate in the event: the cities of Colorado Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Monument, Palmer Lake, Pueblo and Woodland Park.
The District spans 927 square miles from Palmer Lake to Pueblo. Fountain Creek is the second most studied and the most erratic watershed in the United States. Erosive soil, population boom, and a lack of stormwater management all contribute to Fountain Creek needing help with repair and prevention of further damage.
Creek Week is the biggest cleanup in the state of Colorado. Schuch emphasizes that here is a safe, outdoor activity that tremendously benefits our community. She is gratified by the overwhelming enthusiasm of people wanting to get out and do something good.
Bags, gloves and educational materials are provided for volunteers. Other welcome supplies include grabbers, buckets and anything else that volunteers bring to aid with cleanup.
Littering can be managed through both minor and major efforts. Small changes in behavior, such as picking up dog waste, using irrigation systems wisely and planting seeds can benefit the health of watershed areas.
“Trash and debris are common in our waterways — clogging drainage systems, impacting wildlife, affecting water quality and ruining the view of our natural landscapes. Pitch in to improve the health of our watershed and all the communities that lie within its boundaries as well as those downstream,” Schuch said in a news release.
Bigger issues include intentional littering, mismanaged garbage, limited availability of trash containers, the lack of large-scale littering campaigns, and a lack of education.
According to Schuch, kids today are not learning about the tremendous difference they can make now and in the future to keep watersheds clean and healthy.
“Creek Week is a great way for people in Colorado Springs to give back to their community,” said volunteer Lisa Weidenbach. She notes that for Creek Week, many businesses put together teams to enhance team building and to give back in a unique way. In 2020, her enterprising team dug a shopping cart out a creek and put it to good use hauling bags of trash to the collection site.
Schuch chuckles about items found during past cleanup years, such as a Nixon mask, a half case of unopened beer, cash, a locked safe (that was given to law enforcement), and leg bones believed to be human that turned out to belong to a dead deer. Cigarette butts abounded, but those are a littering nightmare everywhere, she said.
Schuch suspects that this year, used masks will be a big problem.
Bill Banks, executive director of Fountain Creek Watershed District, is exploring funding sources such a possible mill levy to be voted on in a future election. He says there is no stable source of funding for the district, and up to $200 million in repairs are pending.
Exemplifying the enthusiasm of the Watershed District staff, Schuch concludes that: “The value of parks, trails and healthy waterways is immeasurable. The recreational, cultural, wildlife, and economic values that water provides us with warrant our attention and preservation. Creek Week is an easy way to give back ... with thousands of your friends and neighbors!”
For more information and to register for Creek Week 2021, go to fountain-crk.com/register.