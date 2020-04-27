Volunteers who felt the pain of a grieving family have wiped away signs of a brutal murder that happened in a townhome in the small mountain community of Woodland Park, providing a path for a new owner of the residence to create fresh memories.
“Our hearts were just crying,” said Jerry Good, who with his wife Vickie owns Williams Log Cabin Furniture in Woodland Park. “We wanted to do something.”
The couple rallied construction tradesmen and other business owners who didn’t know Kelsey Berreth, the 29-year-old Woodland Park resident who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in her kitchen on Thanksgiving of 2018, but donated their skills and materials to rehabilitate the destroyed townhome.
A jury convicted Berreth’s fiancé, Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee, last November of killing her. He is serving life in prison without parole.
“It was our way of showing that Woodland Park isn’t about Patrick Frazee; it’s about good people,” Good said.
The refurbished townhome is now on the market for sale.
It’s too soon to tell whether the incident will deter buyers or affect the value, said Stephanie Tanis, a Re/Max Performance real estate agent who is listing the property.
She said she priced the townhome at market value and is donating her commission.
“I’ve had both positive interest and negative comments — basically, the community blaming the property at this point,” Tanis said, adding that she’s had to remove bad remarks made on Facebook.
The property is considered stigmatized in the industry because of what happened there, but Tanis said no lingering traces remain.
“I do not feel there’s a negative evil presence in the house,” she said.
Neither does Good.
“You don’t get a bad feeling going in,” he said. “It’s not that kind of vibe.”
Berreth’s parents, who live in Idaho, walked into the Goods’ furniture store one day last year because security cameras at their business had captured Frazee’s truck going to their daughter’s townhome on the day police said he attacked and killed her.
“I recognized them right away and stood there dumbfounded, not knowing what to say to somebody when something like that had happened to them,” Good said.
An idea came to mind. Since Berreth’s parents live 22 hours away from Woodland Park, Good asked if he could help restore the town home.
With the family’s consent, the Goods appealed to the community for assistance.
The house needed a lot of work. “It was a mess,” Good said.
The violent manner of death splattered blood over much of the ground-floor living room, kitchen and stairway. Authorities’ search for evidence left the flooring, base trim, kitchen cabinets and the stairs in shambles and debris piled in the living room. The walls had been bleached by an accomplice of Frazee’s.
Over the course of six months last year, volunteers put their time and talents to work.
Some prayed before entering the home.
“Everybody dealt with it in their own way,” Good said.
Factory Direct Carpet installed new hardwood floors. Mountain Aspen Granite donated countertops. Rampart Plumbing Supply contributed fixtures. Woodland Hardware supplied paint. Bob McCrorie built new cabinet doors.
Bart and Connie Ferguson donated a stove. Glass Brokers replaced the front window. Tweeds Fine Furnishings, Calibrating Air Heating & Cooling, and Jeff Smith Construction pitched in. Gerry Efinger took photos.
Good and his wife placed a memorial bench the homeowner’s association sponsored in a park across from Berreth’s home, which he said has “drawn a lot of attention.” The inscription on the plaque reads: “In memory of Kelsey M. Berreth Love Thy Neighbor — Matthew 22.”
In all, nearly $14,000 of work was completed, Good said, at the expense of volunteers.
The contributions enabled the $12,000 in insurance money to benefit the young daughter Berreth left behind, said Barb Wakefield, president of the Loft Village Homeowners’ Association. Berreth’s parents received custody of the toddler, who is the child of Berreth and Frazee.
“The whole place is like brand new,” Good said. “It was a collaboration of a bunch of people who wanted to help. There could have been dozens or hundreds more people who would have helped, if we would have approached them.”
The project was kept under wraps, without the knowledge of local media or national news programs that aired episodes about the case.
“We kept it quiet out of respect for the family,” Good said. “We didn’t want it to turn into a circus.”
Since the murder, neighbors in the 14-unit townhome complex have been the target of media knocking on their doors and windows at all hours and a multitude of gawkers, which has been “very stressful” for residents, Wakefield said.
“We were hounded,” she said.
The renovation project “says something about this community, that it’s warm and inviting,” Wakefield said. “It’s something positive coming out of something so horrible.”
