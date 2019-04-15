The 17th annual Teller County Cares honors the efforts of volunteers who work behind the scenes and don’t expect public exposure. Most accepted the accolades with a somewhat sheepish expressions and embarrassment. Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder served as master of ceremonies April 10 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
Award winners were:
1. Jim and Karen Hathaway for their work with Little Chapel of the Hills food pantry in Divide.
“The Hathaways are two loving people, and there is no way we could make Little Chapel work without them,” said Judi Hesselberg, who, with her husband, Ken, founded the organization that distributes food packages twice a month.
2. Fred and Pat Gustafson for their work with Habitat for Humanity.
Executive Director Jamie Caperton highlighted the couple’s suggestions for improving the organization, particularly on the Clock Tower condominiums. “I’m overwhelmed with embarrassment,” said Fred Gustafson. “I think the vision for Habitat is to provide decent housing for everyone and think that’s as laudable as feeding the hungry. I think in order to make the world a better place you have to be willing to participate.”
3. Rich Ingold, who helped refurbish a condemned home in Cripple Creek for an Iraq war veteran and his son, a project of the American Legion No. 171.
Ingold is a familiar figure around Cripple Creek, as part of the Fire Corps or showing up where needed, particularly on projects that ultimately added $150,000 to the bottom line at the Aspen Mine Center’s gift shop. The funds improved the lives of the center’s clients whose needs included utilities, rent, car repairs and heat. “The oxymoron is that you spent 20 years in the Air Force getting all of these skills, and that was preparation for you to be our gift,” said Mary Bielz, who presented the award.
4. Ralph Rothstein, who plays golden oldies on his 1917 banjo once a week at DayBreak — an Adult Day Program.
“He especially appreciates the DayBreak audience because they know his repertoire and can sing all the words to every one of his songs,” said Paula Levy, Daybreak’s founder and director. Rothstein also volunteers with the Woodland Park Music Series.
5. John Sammons, who manages the Commodities program at the Aspen Mine Center and helps distribute donated clothing to the center’s clients.
“I’ve had a lot of people help me and the only way I can think to do in return is give what I can, give my heart and soul to the good stuff; I’ve done enough bad stuff in life,” Sammons said. “You have taught me so much about real life: it’s remarkable, has changed me completely.” Sammons received a rousing and prolonged round of applause from the audience.
6. Stan and Shannon Conley, who initiated meetings for the support group, Celebrate Recovery in Victor and Cripple Creek.
“God brought me out of addiction and a lifestyle that created havoc for my family, so I’m committed to ensure there is a place for individuals and families who are struggling to get help and be part of the community,” Shannon said.
Two recipients received legacy awards:
1. Carrol Harvey, Woodland Park City Councilmember and former planning commissioner, who won the Les Mellott Award.
The city’s liaison to the historical preservation committee, member of the legislative policy committee for the Colorado Municipal League, Harvey led the charter-review committee in 2015. She also took leading roles in bringing the Woodland Aquatic Center to Woodland Park and the refurbishing of Memorial Park. “She is a person of high integrity and impeccable ethical standards who seeks balance and justice for all,” said Sally Riley, the city’s planning director.
2. Gary Horton, environmental manager at Newmont Mining Corp., won the Centennial Award for his service to multiple organizations in southern Teller County.
“Gary’s passion is environmental science and leveraging his volunteer commitment, getting other people involved,” said Brad Poulson, external relations representative for Newmont.
A volunteer for the Catamount Institute, Horton takes students on field trips where they see firsthand the dynamics of nature, whether it’s catching micro-invertebrates in Beaver Creek, hand casting seed on a reclamation site or installing bat or bluebird boxes, Poulson said. “Gary is about inspiring a new generation to be good environmental stewards,” he added.
Horton expressed embarrassment at the public recognition but offered some insight into his work. “I’ve learned that it’s better to ask forgiveness than permission — because I got in trouble a lot,” he said. “I appreciate and understand the passion of everybody here, think that’s the one thing that drives me the most.”
The Swiss Chalet catered the breakfast.