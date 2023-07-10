If being the mayor of Green Mountain Falls comes with a few headaches, complaints, etc., Todd Dixon takes it all in with mayoral decorum.

Speaking July 4 at the Mayor’s Forum as part of the Green Box Arts Festival, Dixon started out easy enough. From a slide presentation of the 2023 budget of $1,047,000, Dixon then highlighted the role of volunteers who help get things done at no charge.

Known around Ute Pass for decades for the town’s swimming pool, this year’s opening was questionable.

“Without Don Walker, the pool would not be open,” he said. “He was out there at all hours of the day and night.”

Walker, with help from Dixon, patched and painted the bottom of the pool over the winter months, work that brought the pool up to code.

In a town that attracts tourists drawn by the ambience of the Gazebo, the lake and the parks, Dixon reported that grants from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund provided maintenance updates and repairs.

A $42,500 grant funded the repainting of the gazebo, replacing the motor in the Gazebo Lake fountain and adding woodchips to the playground.

As well, a $47,500 grant funded the purchase and installation of a canopy for the Haring Fitness Court, a $200,000 gift to the town from KFF, whose president is Christian Keesee. In accepting the gift last year, the town approved a $20,000 match to install the concrete pad.

The projects were the suggestion of the Parks, Recreation and Trails Committee.

To pull off the 85th annual Bronc Day July 29, volunteers from the Ute Pass Chamber of Commerce, along with Friends of Ute Pass Trails, organized the day’s festivities, Dixon said. The “Friends” host the pancake breakfast that morning.

Students from Ute Pass Elementary Schools “adopted” two park areas in town, pulling weeds and generally cleaning up.

But then came the fireworks. The roads are dangerous, said Howard Price, speaking from the audience. Concerned about “40 different vehicles” coming to his home (on Grant Avenue) for Green Box classes, Price predicted that the ruts and holes would cause major accidents.

“Granted the town can’t actually be sued but a good P.I. (personal injury) attorney will sue every single person associated with the town individually,” he said. “You are all liable.”

Price suggested a band-aid approach at first but added that he offered to pay for repairs himself, but the town denied his offer.

The mayor thanked him for his input, calling next on Rocco Blasi.

“Mayor, you are doing a good job and I appreciate all you have done,” Blasi said. But then, Blasi asked why the town hall was only open three days a week.

“That’s a board decision,” replied Dixon.

In his June Newsletter, Dixon included a list of upcoming road projects available at greenmoutainfalls.colorado.gov.