Your skills are valuable. This may be something you don’t think about very often but they are valuable to you, me and nonprofits. Some people are lucky enough to earn a good living using their skills and I hope you are one of them!
Many of us celebrate our valuable assets during volunteer service and that’s more of a gift than you may know. A person who brings a needed skill to the table and helps a nonprofit benefit from what they have to offer is priceless.
Nearly every nonprofit has a need for volunteer hours. There’s even a formula nonprofits use to value a volunteer’s service. In 2019 the amount was $25.43 per hour on average. The payback to a volunteer is not a dollar amount but the opportunity to help, learn something new and connect with people. And sometimes, a volunteer opportunity becomes more as it grows into a new role that the volunteer was not even thinking about.
So, now you’re wondering about volunteering and you’re not sure where to begin. First, get to know the nonprofits in the area. The Colorado Secretary of State website, sos.state.co.us, allows you to search nonprofits in Teller County. Then, you can check out their website and social media to learn more about them.
There is also a group of nonprofits participating in the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which is something I can help you connect with. The group meets monthly for trainings, supporting one another’s events and collaborating on activities. This has been going on since October 2018. The group even continues to meet virtually now that we’re all spending more time at home because of the coronavirus.
Something new that’s being implemented in Teller County is an online place where volunteers can go to learn about volunteer opportunities that are available. This site is in development by a group in town but before that is done, how about visiting this temporary location to explore volunteer opportunities associated with the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County: volunteersignup.org/RWQXT.
Volunteering does more for you than you may realize. The Mayo Clinic Health System says, “Research has shown that volunteering leads to lower rates of depression. It also gives a sense of purpose and teaches valuable skills. A study found that, in general, volunteers report better physical health than do non-volunteers. Volunteering can enhance a person’s social networks to buffer stress and reduce risk of disease. People feel a sense of meaning and appreciation, both given and received, which can have a stress-reducing effect.”
In other words, improving the lives of others improves our lives as well. We can all use something like that.
Gayle Gross works alongside nonprofits in Teller County to highlight all of the good they do in the community. She’s been part of the nonprofit sector, volunteering first, since 1986. For information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column connect with Gayle at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.