Usually, we use this monthly column to answer a pressing question, but this month I’d like to highlight a nonprofit agency in Teller County that often takes people by surprise when they learn of it.
Many of you are aware of the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek and how the many agencies there help with numerous resources around the county for people looking for assistance. But did you know that the Aspen Mine Center also houses the Teller County Salvation Army? Yes! And when you see the bell ringers this time of year at Walmart, City Market and at other area locations, each two-hour shift brings in about $500 worth of donations — and 90% of those funds remain in Teller County to assist people with various needs throughout the year.
Please consider volunteering to be a bell ringer in Teller County this year, as it is 100% volunteer-based. Bell ringers began Nov. 22 in locations throughout Cripple Creek, Divide and Woodland Park. For more information, or to sign up, text “bellring” to 31996, visit aspenminecenter.org/bellringing.htm, or email bellringers@aspenminecenter.org. Call the Aspen Mine Center at 719-689-3584 and ask for Ted (extension 132) or Michelle (extension 124) if you have further questions.
Remember that volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. When you volunteer, you vote every single day about the kind of community you want to live in.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.