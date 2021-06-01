Teller Gives Back is a column about how nonprofits give back to the people of Teller County. Usually, a nonprofit leader and I write these articles together but this time, I’m asking for your help instead. Are you ready?
Imagine we are collaborating on an article that follows July 4th this year. Our purpose is to thank everyone who helped to make the Old Fashioned 4th of July, a Celebration in Woodland Park, a success. The article consists of 400 words and every fourth word is the name of a volunteer. You review the list and realize you know some of the people who are included. Then, you see your name too. As we review the list, it is more like an assayer’s report after a good day of mining. The names have determined the riches at the end of a festive day. People are happy.
Seeing the names of people in the article is good news because it means they gave back by volunteering. They are highlighted in bold print because of the impact they created for others in the community. The 100 names are in the article because people stood up, side by side, to bring one of the largest events in Woodland Park to fruition. You see your neighbor’s name, and then a friend’s name that lives on the other side of town. The news is clear, the day could not have happened without us all being involved.
Anytime a person volunteers or gives back they create opportunities. For a nonprofit, sometimes the only thing they need is for someone to take time out of their day to ask, “How can I help?” This is true for the city’s signature 4th of July event for 2021.
Teller Gives Back is a column expressing how important giving back is. People give to nonprofits and then nonprofits give back to the people they serve. Last month, Teller Senior Coalition shared how they’ve helped people in Teller County for 25 years. Symphony Above the Clouds shared a couple of months ago how they’ve brought a symphonic concert to the residents of Teller County for more than 40 years, and will again this year on July 5.
There are ways to volunteer on July 4th and also the month before the event. You can see opportunities through a link on SOAR’s website, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org, but you can also email or call me (contact info below) to express your interest.
Thank you for your help in writing a future success article for this column. Your word is valuable and it means the world to the people of Teller County during 2021. We all make great things happen.
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative AKA SOAR. The upcoming Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration is coordinated by SOAR for the City of Woodland Park. Gayle also owns the Reserve – Our Gallery, which is a good example of collaboration with 19 artists participating. To be part of the Teller Gives Back column, contact her at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.