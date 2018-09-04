Teller Dems Choose Edward J. Grainger: Teller County Democratic voters Tuesday named Edward J. Grainger of Victor as their candidate for county commissioner from District No. 3. Grainger topped Ohrt Yeager, also of Victor, by a 301 to 184 margin in the only county contest appearing on primary ballots for both Democrats and Republicans. A total of 700 persons, including 517 Democrats and 183 Republicans, marked ballots in the election, representing 39.6 percent of the total registered electorate. Top vote getter on the county Republican ballot was Ralph E. Hines of Woodland Park with 173 votes as unopposed candidate for county commissioner.
The Weather: The traditional “Indian Summer” season appears to be in full glory in the Upper Ute Pass Region at present, as indicated by the comfortable temperatures and light moisture readings of the past week. Although overnight lows flirted with frost on the vines on two occasions, daytime highs have left jackets and sweaters hanging in the closet.
Woodland Girl Enjoys Battleship Cruise: Miss Peggy Pflug, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Pflug of Woodland Park and a 1968 graduate of Woodland Park High School, was recently honored with an invitation for a cruise on the USS New Jersey, the world’s only active battleship. The ship departed from Long Beach, Calif., Aug. 20, and traveled around Santa Catalina Island. Families and guests of crew members were invited to tour the ship and to participate in a picnic luncheon. Miss Pflug was the guest of John Sims, who along with his brother, Jim, is a member of the New Jersey crew. Both boys are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Gilford Sims, also of Woodland Park. Following her cruise, Miss Pflug was presented a card announcing she is an honorary crew member.
From the Fox’s Corner: How far a man can go today depends greatly on how much gas his kids left in the car last night.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core