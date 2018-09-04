Most of us intuitively appreciate the importance of community, yet it conjures different thoughts for different people, depending upon one’s values, experience and upbringing. Perhaps because they haven’t spent much time reflecting on it, for some it’s little more than synonymous with the name of the city they inhabit. But let’s look beneath the surface, into the granularity of what constitutes real community and why it’s vital to the identity and, indeed, the civic health of a city or county.
It was St. Thomas Aquinas who, when asked to define time said he knows it well until the moment he tries to describe it. The same might be said of community as it’s a rather fluid notion, at once common and elusive. The beginning of its continuum is the idea of shared interests, which lead people to form clubs or associations, for everything from art to service organizations such as Rotary and Kiwanis. As important as they are they don’t provide sufficient insight into the cultural coloration that makes our community unique.
For that we must look deeper into the cultural DNA that underwrites the core of why people choose to live in Teller County. Although the reasons are certainly varied, they begin with the exquisite mountainscape that graces our region, in particular the splendor of Pikes Peak, which imparts a kind of aesthetic grace and is the bedrock of our shared love for this area. Moving closer to the center of our motivation for living here is our deep appreciation for the unhurried, small-town atmosphere and organic relationships that seem to more readily germinate in rural settings.
The statement “No one washes a rented car” has been attributed to Jack Kemp, and it illustrates that unless we own something we aren’t willing to care for it. In our age where social media seems to divide us as much as it unites, fostering a sense of community ownership can provide a more meaningful and binding identity, one that instills in us a desire to preserve it.
Besides prudent stewardship, wise community leaders instinctively strive to seed the cultural landscape with that sense of ownership. They not only seek consensus, they draft mental blueprints to achieve well-defined goals based on shared values and common interests. Moreover, they seem to understand that successful communities in which people feel bound to one another by something far deeper than political affiliation, can best be realized by modeling the traits of a servant leader.
This is by no means a call to abandon or compromise our principles, but rather to resist the siren song and dopamine drip of social media platforms that, inadvertently or otherwise encourage our darker motives and seem to justify our retaliatory instincts. That they are a breeding ground for ill-will and superficial, ephemeral relationships doesn’t seem to discourage or blunt widespread participation.
That’s why the challenges we collectively face, such as the recent High Chateau fire, are a profound reminder that our love for this community runs far deeper than our differences. Besides the sacrifices of our first responders, the myriad uncommon acts of concern and assistance that so many provided to neighbors and strangers alike are the hallmark of a healthy, vibrant community.
We can be grateful that ours is a county with an abundance of active good will, which is a kind of civic force multiplier. That sense of cultural cohesion is spontaneously animated and strengthened every time we reach out to others, in small gestures no less than large, and it’s what makes our county the place we can be proud to call home.
Philip Mella serves on the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and is a health care administrator with a passion for history, politics and the written word. He also served on the Woodland Park City Council for seven years. Email Philip at roadnottaken@pikespeaknewspapers.com.