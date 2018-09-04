It's a big week for the Pikes Peak Courier — your community newspaper is now online with its very own website!
For a while now, we've provided digital copies to those readers who've requested access to them and there has been an outdated site up that has caused some confusion, but I am pleased to now invite all readers to visit us at pikespeakcourier.com. There you'll find our latest news stories, along with prep sports features, local opinion columns, and neighborhood events and photos.
There is also a "Contact Us" page — please utilize this! We love hearing from you. Send us your questions, comments, letters to the editor, photos, advertising inquiries or just drop a line to say hi.
And don't worry, if you prefer reading our digital paper each week, the top right-hand corner of the site has an "E-Edition" button that will take you directly to the PDFs.
This has been a long time coming. You would think that in 2018 you could just order a website on Amazon Prime and it would show up on your front porch the next day, ready to go with the snap of your fingers. But it's actually still quite a tedious process to get one going — I'd like to thank our development guru, Shane Phillips, and editorial assistant Breeanna Jent for helping pull everything together to get this site ready for you.
We go online to get our Christmas gifts, restaurant recommendations and even social interactions — and now, more than ever, we go online to get our news. From apps to social media feeds, email newsletters and forums, there are many ways to get news online. We hope that this little corner of the internet will make it easier for you to access, enjoy and share stories, photos and events from the Courier each week.
If you're on Facebook, don't forget to connect with us at facebook.com/pikespeakcourier. It's a great way to infuse a little local news into your daily feed of babies, dogs, camping trips and recipes. Each week, we share stories, photos and event info with our followers, and we often use the tips and info sent to us via Facebook Messenger and posted on our wall in our reporting.
I will always believe in the power of print. For some it's a nostalgia thing; for others, it's practical. (This summer, I taught my dog to fetch the paper and bring it to me to read while I drink my morning coffee. That is not something you can do with a website, I don't care how informative and up-to-date it is. She loves it more than I do at this point.) Most days, I live somewhere between both worlds, and I value the strengths both print and digital publications can bring to the table. This website will allow us to get you breaking and urgent news updates in a more timely fashion, as well as provide our readers with a better archive and content sharing system.
The website is not perfect, but we do hope you'll stay tuned as we continue to improve it week by week. Check it out and let me know what we can do to make it even more user friendly for you.
Thanks for reading, see you online at pikespeakcourier.com!
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.