It is a huge challenge preparing our kids for their future. It is easy to accidentally prepare them for our past, which doesn’t do them much good. We want to lead the world in the success of each child and that requires so much more than just our core curriculum.
I remember when folks used to judge my generation by our ability to count back change. They said we were all terrible at it and that there was no hope for us. When I visit with parents now about the hopes and dreams for their kids, their hopes go much deeper than counting change. They hope that their kids are kind, generous, work well with others, are positive additions to their communities, and have the skills to chase their dreams. Though many of their careers have not even been invented yet, they hope that they will have the thinking skills to adapt to the change that will be thrust upon them. They will need our help and support to do this. So how does this tie into being a model?
I remember seeing advertisements declaring things like “You, Too, Can Be A Model!” in magazines and newspapers when I was younger and didn’t realize it was a scheme to get our money by charging for photo sessions and “representation.” It obviously worked on many people because the advertisements kept running and folks were paying money in hopes of becoming a famous model. This was never a big desire of mine — which worked out, because I wouldn’t exactly fall into the category of “obvious model type.” The closest I came was being the “fit model” for a clothing company’s 2XL line. Let’s just say that isn’t terribly glamorous.
However, when I became a dad and an educator, it hit me like a ton of bricks that I must become a model! I realized that little eyes from ages 1 to 18 were constantly watching me. When I became a principal I realized that age range expanded even more. I had no choice but to become a model of the kind of person I wanted our kids to be, showing them how I wanted them to treat and love others. For my own four sons and daughter, their future depends on the type of person I am. Am I kind? Do I help people? Do I speak well of others in front of them and in their absence? My kids see every action I take and hear every word I speak, whether I realize it or not — and sometimes regardless if they even realize it.
I tell my own kids over and over that you can judge the character of a man or woman by how they treat the person in the room with the least amount of power. I must be a model for this always — no excuses.
As Woodland Park School District “staffulty,” the responsibility rests on us. As parents, this responsibility for modeling rests on you as well. As members of an amazing greater Woodland Park/Divide/Florissant community, the responsibility rests on you, too. They are watching. For that matter, I am watching. I need models of goodness, kindness, and faithfulness in my life. There is a huge difference between having character and being one. Let’s model for our kids and for one another. Kindness, goodness, and faithfulness are skills that permeate a success person. Let’s model these —always.
Steve Woolf is the Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. For more information on the district, visit wpsdk12.org.