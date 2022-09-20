A two-day presentation by Dr. Alan Wolfelt highlights grief and mourning with a look at issues around suicide in the Pikes Peak Region.
Founder of the Center for Loss and Life Transition in Fort Collins, Wolfelt is a grief counselor and educator who has written several books on bereavement including “Understanding Your Grief: Ten Essential Touchstones for Finding Hope and Healing Your Heart.”
Wolfelt’s first presentation, Sept. 28, “Exploring the Need to Grieve and Mourn,” is aimed at the bereaved as well as friends and family.
“Wolfelt will talk about the importance of understanding the need for accepting death and the process of grief and mourning,” said Kathy Sparnins, grief counselor and founder of Voices of Grief Support and Education Center, a nonprofit organization and presenter of the two-day forum.
The programs are aligned with September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month; Wolfelt’s presentation is a response to a nationwide crisis.
“There is a high level of suicides in El Paso and Teller counties, the fentanyl crisis and we’re still in COVID,” Sparnins said. “There is ambiguous grief, and nothing is as it was. People are trying to get their bearings again.”
In the second presentation, Sept. 29, Wolfelt offers encouragement to those whose loved ones have died by suicide in “Exploring Grief After Suicide.”
The events are appropriate for professionals and families. “Dr. Wolfelt will be the voice of encouragement for everyone,” Sparnins said. “The discussions on suicide are actually going to be a preventive type of conversation about understanding when we have people in our life who might lean toward ending their lives.”
Sparnins leads grief support groups in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park. “We are part of the Teller County Mental Health Alliance whose big push right now is suicide prevention,” she said. “The alliance is doing a symposium in January.”
Sparnins’ work eventually led to the documentary, “Voices of Grief,” where people talk about the death of loved ones as well as their journeys through grief.
Wolfelt was among the professionals who appear in the film.
Sparnins’ support and education center springs from the film. “We want to expand grief services in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs,” she said.
For Sparnins, the expansion of grief services is timely. “We’re still in COVID and when people are isolated, grieving and feeling depressed, which encourages more self-medication,’ she said. “People feel separated from one another and realizing how we’re all connected.”
While Wolfelt’s presentations are for people of all ages, many of Teller County’s older population suffer grief through the loss of a spouse, relative or close friend. “Teller County has had limited resources to help residents through their grief when loved ones are lost,” said Kathy Lowry, executive director of Teller Senior Coalition. “The Voices of Grief is helping to fill that gap with their group meetings and the two-day presentation. For anyone dealing with grief or loss, this event should be very helpful”.
The opening presentation is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28. There is no charge.
The second event, “Exploring Grief After Suicide” is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Cost is $25 for registration, materials and lunch. Limited scholarships are available.
Both are at the Ent Center for the Arts at 5225 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs.
Online registration is at voicesofgriefcenter.org; email at info@voicesofgriefcenter.org; or by phone at 719-286-0612.
“We feel this is a major gift to this community to bring a renowned author, teacher, storyteller and inspirational voice to give hope and encouragement in our grief,” Sparnins said.