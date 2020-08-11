This column brings to light how nonprofits give back in the community because let’s face it; they are not the usual suspects yelling from the rooftops about the work they do. These days, getting the word out is even more difficult and many are turning to virtual events.
On the first Saturday in August, for many years, Teller Senior Coalition has hosted their Rummage Sale. This is usually a popular stopping point for people passing through or living in Teller County. This year, the ability to host a safe event raised too many red flags because of the coronavirus and the Coalition decided to go a different route. The sale is planned for online instead and SOAR is helping to accomplish this. Over 60 people have registered to participate (as of the writing of this article) and over 500 items have been donated. Anything that remains from the sale is planned for the “sale after the sale.” You may have missed the original sale because it happens before this article is published but it doesn’t mean you’ve missed out. Send an email to iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org to be added to the “sale after the sale” event.
Teller County nonprofits have formed an alliance and it’s called the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. The project started in the fall of 2018 with the help of our dear friend, the late Neil Levy. He hosted the first meeting at the Swiss Chalet and I am forever grateful for his neverending vision for our town. He will always hold a special place in my heart. The first meeting led to more meetings and even now, during the pandemic, the nonprofit group has not missed a beat. Meetings have done online.
Each organization pays $36/year to cover the cost for meeting copies and refreshments. This has grown into also covering marketing opportunities. Organizations have an opportunity to earn their money back when they step up to become the trainer on a relevant topic. Now, resource lists and collaborative activities have begun and this is good for all. We’ll be happy when gathering is once again allowed.
The Co-Op expanded to include Collaborative Fundraising in 2020. The safety of the people in the community during this crazy time has postponed all of those events, except for the very first one, which was “Social Media in OUR Backyard” on Jan. 15. Does it mean everything stops? Not really. We are thinking of ways to still host activities online. But, the big events have to wait for now. If you’re interested in seeing upcoming activities tune into tellerevents.com. This is a Facebook page.
Do you want to volunteer for nonprofits? Check out this site for current opportunities: volunteersignup.org/RWQXT
Gayle Gross owns SOAR and donates time to coordinate the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s known for discovering creative ways to raise money for nonprofits and has focused her attention on Teller County for more than 20 years. To be part of the Teller Gives Back column please connect with Gayle at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com or call 719-233-9902.